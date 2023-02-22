Peanuts

Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s convicted killer to be sentenced

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle is expected to get life in prison when he's sentenced Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom. A jury in July found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Hussle. He was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter. Judge H. Clay Jacke has a range of sentencing possibilities at Wednesday's hearing, but most of them amount to life in prison sentences. Holder shot the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star in 2019 outside Hussle's clothing store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where the two men grew up.

McCarthy gives Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms

  • By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press

Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. It's a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and it's raising new questions about the Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. A hard-right political commentator, Carlson says his team is spending the week at the Capitol pouring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings. But granting such high-profile access to sensitive security details to such a deeply partisan figure is a highly unusual move that is raising alarms on Capitol Hill.

Roald Dahl's books have been edited to stop calling people fat so much

  • Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

New editions of classic 20th century children's books by British author Roald Dahl — such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "James and the Giant Peach," "Matilda," "The Witches" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox" — have been edited and rewritten to remove language seen as offensive or potentially…

The Roots Picnic is back, expands to 3 days

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — The Roots Picnic will return to the Mann Center on June 3 and 4 with headlining sets by Diddy with the Roots, Ms. Lauryn Hill performing her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Guns N’ Roses announce 2023 world tour

  • George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

Guns N’ Roses is returning to the road for the first time since 2021 in a major way this year. The veteran band’s 2023 tour of stadiums, festivals and arenas, which will crisscross the globe between June and October, was announced Tuesday.

How fast should Beethoven's Ninth Symphony be performed?

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Benjamin Zander is convinced Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony should sound far different than most people are accustomed to hearing it, and the soon-to-be 84-year-old conductor will race through in about an hour during performances in Boston and New York this week. The composer's most famous work premiered on May 7, 1824, in Vienna, Austria. There’s disagreement over what tempi the four-movement masterpiece should be performed. Zander is a two-time Grammy Award nominee. He will lead the Boston Philharmonic in performances on Friday night at Boston’s Symphony Hall and on Sunday afternoon at New York’s Carnegie Hall.