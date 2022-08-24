- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
The other morning I was drinking coffee, minding my own business, when a message popped up on my computer screen — a friend had sent me a link to an ad for books. These weren't just any books, but "real authentic books" of "varying colors" that were "tastefully weathered"; books, in other wo…
- Jenny Shank - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: In this searing debut novel, a Texas family addresses its darkest secrets as its matriarch lies dying.
- Colbi Edmonds - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
The period between Barack Obama’s inauguration as president and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol marked a pivotal time for Black Americans to gain dignity and the ability to fully participate in democracy.
- Michael Schaub - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A retiring restaurateur reconnects with an old love in this beautiful novel set during the first days of COVID-19.
- Maren Longbella - Star Tribune (TNS)
DON'T MISS
- Marion Winik - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Three monks in seventh-century Ireland head to a remote island for prayer and penance.
- Jonathan Russell Clark - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: In this ambitious two-track debut novel, an AI worker in the near future translates a novel written in the near past.
- Mark Kramer - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A companion to her prize-winning "Dopesick," Macy's new book explores the fallout of the opioid crisis — and those who try to stem the tide.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Books in brief
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
I've been thinking about marriage a lot lately. My 25th wedding anniversary is coming up and I keep waiting to get some sort of a performance-review notice in my email. Not that I know what I'd say for either the self- or the spouse evaluation part — maybe I'd just upload Elaine Stritch sing…
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Andrew Garfield is an Actor with a capital A. And if there's one thing Actors do, it's defend acting.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
The Producers Guild of America has elected Hollywood veterans Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line as its new co-presidents. The organization made the announcement Tuesday. Allain, a longtime producer behind films like “Dear White People,” “Hustle & Flow” and “Beyond the Lights,” is the first woman of color to assume the role in the organization’s history. De Line’s credits include “Ready Player One,” “The Italian Job” and “Pain & Gain.” The nonprofit trade group represents more than 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and is behind the annual Producers Guild Awards, which has become the best bellwether for predicting the best picture winner at the Oscars.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Before his death, Michael K. Williams "wanted to shepherd projects" as a producer and create more opportunities for Black creatives in Hollywood, according to the co-author of the actor's posthumous memoir.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending August 19th.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Eminem is going gospel.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Go J. Lo!
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
For decades, a New Wave treasure trove sat in a converted barn. For Blondie fans, it was the equivalent of the Ark of the Covenant housed in a rickety storage space. In the building just outside Woodstock, New York, sat 100 reel-to-reel tapes, half a dozen cassettes and a few storage tubs crammed with records. The haul chronicled the rise of Debbie Harry and Co. as they tried on many styles, from reggae and rap to rock. What eventually emerged is the comprehensive box set “Blondie: Against the Odds, 1974-1982,” with 124 tracks and 36 previously unissued recordings, demos, outtakes and Blondie’s initial six studio albums.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up about a scary moment involving her son, Archie, while she was on a royal tour of South Africa and how she was expected to prioritize "optics" over her feelings about his safety.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Here’s some pretty, pretty, pretty good news: Larry David is back.
Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival expected to boom this village’s population from 400 to as much as 20,000
- Josie Fischels - The Denver Post (TNS)
DENVER — As country artist Dierks Bentley sings in his newest song, “Gold”: “It ain’t easy; nobody said it would be.”
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
George Miller directs Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” a story about storytelling and wishes. Elba plays an ancient djinn whom Swinton's character unlocks when cleaning a glass bottle she finds at an antique store. But she is not so naïve to just start asking for wishes: She knows how wrong it always goes. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy from the director who brought us “Babe: Pig in the City” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Rated R, it opens in theaters Friday.