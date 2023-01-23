Drake, one of music’s biggest stars, delivered nostalgia and No. 1 hits during the first night of his two intimate weekend shows at the iconic Apollo Theater. Saturday's 90-minute set Saturday included more than 40 songs and guest appearances from The Diplomats and 21 Savage. The four-time Grammy winner hinted he might drop new music this year, and that he will “be out and about on the road a lot this year.” Drake was Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. in 2022, and the third-most streamed artist globally behind Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift. He also released two albums last year: “Honestly, Nevermind” and his joint-project with 21 Savage in November, “Her Loss.”