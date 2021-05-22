- By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The United Nations’ cultural agency has opened an exhibit detailing plans to restore multicultural landmarks in the Iraqi city of Mosul, underlining the role of architecture in helping heal wounds.
- By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Tony Hall, who was director of BBC news and current affairs at the time of the public broadcaster's explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, resigned Saturday as board chairman of Britain's National Gallery.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (TNS)
Two or three years later than she was due for it, Billie Eilish will embark on her first arena- and stadium-headlining tour in early 2022.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Olivia Rodrigo got her driver’s license at 17 and hasn’t taken her foot off the accelerator since.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles judge says “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 counts of rape.
David Zurawik: ‘This Is Us’ is network TV’s greatest family drama, and I am already suffering separation anxiety about it
- David Zurawik Baltimore Sun (TNS)
I have been feeling separation anxiety for weeks, and it is only getting worse. Season five of NBC’s “This Is Us’ ends Tuesday. And the network has also officially announced that the greatest family drama in the history of network TV will conclude after season six next year. That was expecte…
- Christi Carras and Angie Orellana Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop musician Lady Gaga said she suffered a “total psychotic break” after being raped and impregnated by a music producer who took advantage of her when she was 19 years old.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Dispelling all talk of being a one-hit wonder, Lil Nas X continues to make history with his latest smash.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
The well-worn hat Harrison Ford wore in the seminal adventure film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” is up for grabs – for a pretty penny.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year’s CMA Awards but not the show’s top prize, a sign of the continuing fallout after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
“Hereditary” might have another relative waiting in the wings ... but it’s unlikely, according to the film’s star.
- By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The respected British broadcaster BBC is facing questions about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
“The Dry” is anything but for star Eric Bana.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
They’ll put another spell on you, come 2022.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
Fast cars, big stars, snack bars: the summer movie season is back, Jack.