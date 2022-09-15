Peanuts

Focus on Spain's feisty Queen Letizia as she turns 50
Focus on Spain's feisty Queen Letizia as she turns 50

  • By CIARÁN GILES - Associated Press

Spain’s Queen Letizia has turned 50. It’s only a birthday but Spain is taking the opportunity on Thursday to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. Letizia Ortíz was divorced and a seasoned national television journalist became princess on marrying then Prince Felipe in 2004. King Juan Carlos abdicated 10 years later and she became the first woman without blue blood to reach the throne of Spain.  She was initially questioned. But these days the media is full of articles and books abound about her. Most give her the thumbs-up approval.

Trauma, therapy and lambing: How Marcus Mumford turned torment into healing

  • Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Marcus Mumford opens his debut solo album with the most personal and straightforward — and probably the finest — song he's ever released: "Cannibal," a stark acoustic ballad (at least until it erupts with pounding drums and pealing guitars) about the sexual abuse Mumford endure…

Booker T. Jones performs at Stax, ahead of milestone
Booker T. Jones performs at Stax, ahead of milestone

  • By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press

A performance by master keyboardist Booker T. Jones highlighted an announcement by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music of a year-long celebration of the museum’s 20th anniversary next year in Memphis, Tennessee. Jones’ performance Wednesday followed a video spotlighting events scheduled throughout 2023, including free field trips for students, a concert series featuring national acts, and a mobile “pop-up” vehicle that will take Stax music and more to locations like Austin’s SXSW, Nashville’s Americana Fest and New Orleans’ Essence Festival. The old Stax recording studio was where Otis Redding, Booker T. and the MGs, Isaac Hayes, the Staple Singers, Carla Thomas, and others created some of American popular music’s most memorable songs.

Tom Ford closes Fashion Week with big hair, miles of sparkle

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week on Wednesday with a starry front row and a runway full of big hair, disco cowgirls and sequins for miles. As Madonna, her daughter Lourdes and Chris Rock looked on, love was clearly on Ford's mind, and dancing all night. He used a reflective runway worthy of all that shine and his soundtrack of “Addicted to Love” and “Pure/Honey” for this party, ’70s and ’80s style. Ford switched it up and slowed it down at the end as Freddie Mercury's “Time” blasted for a series of metallic sequin evening gowns featured on supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, among others.

NFL on Prime Video latest foray by leagues into streaming
AP

NFL on Prime Video latest foray by leagues into streaming

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

The NFL is set to make its debut with a streaming service on Thursday night. Amazon Prime Video will show the Los Angeles Chargers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's the highest-profile of a series of deals between sports leagues and streaming services. NHL games will be shown on both ESPN+ and Hulu. Major League Baseball has deals with Apple TV+ and Peacock. Industry experts say viewers are becoming more comfortable with streaming games and advances in technology have made it seamless.

Review: 'Moonage Daydream' brings Bowie back to Earth
Review: 'Moonage Daydream' brings Bowie back to Earth

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Brett Morgan’s David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” plunges into the mind of the rock star — he puts his ray gun to Bowie’s head — and comes away with something that, at its best, is a gift of sound and vision, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Morgan made the film with the cooperation of the Bowie estate, and pulls from a wide variety of sources — journals, concert footage — to make a kaleidoscopic, often mesmerizing portrait of Bowie. The approach, sans talking heads or nearly any context, has drawbacks but also sublimity. It opens Friday on IMAX screens.

Olympics medalist Tommie Smith is up for National Book Award

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

A picture story co-authored by Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith and a novel by Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk were among the nominees Wednesday on long lists for the National Book Awards. The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, released lists of 10 in the categories of young people’s literature and literature in translation. Later in the week, the foundation will announce long lists for poetry, nonfiction and fiction. The long lists in five competitive categories will be narrowed to five on Oct. 4, with winners announced Nov. 16.