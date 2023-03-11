Peanuts

Records in Fox defamation case show pressures on reporters
Records in Fox defamation case show pressures on reporters

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Documents from a defamation lawsuit against Fox News illustrate the pressures its journalists faced in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election. The network was on a collision course between giving its conservative audience what it wanted and reporting uncomfortable truths about then-President Donald Trump and his false fraud claims. In one extraordinary text conversation, Fox stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham express their disdain for their journalistic colleagues. As details emerge about how Fox tried to navigate the pressures, one Fox journalist says the network has yet to discuss the revelations from the lawsuit with its employees.

Review: Miley takes us on a sexy 'Endless Summer Vacation'
Review: Miley takes us on a sexy 'Endless Summer Vacation'

  • By MARTINA REBECCA INCHINGOLO - Associated Press

Miley Cyrus isn't just singing about breakups on her new record, “Endless Summer Vacation." It's a rebirth in the hot and sexy days of summer. Starting with her chart-topping “Flowers,” Miley sings with contagious confidence and independence, “I can love me better than you can.” The Associated Press' Martina Rebecca Inchingolo writes in a review that Cyrus' albums don't fit into any one genre and this one continues to experiment with different styles, from folky duets with Brandi Carlile or the dance pop of “Violet Chemistry.” The album ends where it started with a flip on “Flowers” that offers a sad, soulful coda. The album is out now.

Meeting Muti at age 10, Rustioni knew he wanted to conduct
Meeting Muti at age 10, Rustioni knew he wanted to conduct

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Daniele Rustioni knew he wanted to be a conductor from the time he was 10. His mother had him join La Scala children’s chorus and he saw Riccardo Muti for the first time. Rustioni thought to himself: “I want to be him.” Rustioni's 40th birthday is approaching on April 18 and he is music director of the Lyon Opera in France and the Ulster Orchestra in Northern Ireland and also principal guest conductor of Munich’s Bavarian State Opera. He leads “Falstaff” at the Metropolitan Opera starting Sunday and a new Met staging of Bizet's ""Carmen" next New Year's Eve.

5 Oscar winners of Asian descent you might not have known

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

This year's Oscar nominations have brought recognition to numerous film artists of Asian descent. If any of them win (it's Michelle Yeoh's time, surely?), they'll join a small, distinguished coterie. The Academy Awards' history of winners of Asian descent goes back many decades, and while yo…

Review: Chang can dunk (but won't) on 'Chang Can Dunk'

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In a recent interview with GQ, Hong Kong star Donnie Yen noted that Caine, his character in the upcoming action blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 4," had originally been given a more common Chinese name. The choice bothered Yen, who lobbied successfully to have the character renamed. "Why does…