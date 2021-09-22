Peanuts

Peanuts
0
0
0
0
0

Business
AP

Troubled Nielsen to update measurements for local television

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company, increasingly under fire from the television industry, on Tuesday said it would soon incorporate homes that have cut off cable in favor of broadband in its viewing measurements for local TV markets.

National
AP

Jay-Z's organization seeks Kansas police agency's documents

  • The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An organization run by rapper Jay-Z has filed a petition seeking records from the Kansas City, Kansas, police department related to what it calls a history of officer misconduct within the department.

Entertainment
AP

Review: Nic Cage joke dries up in idiotic 'Prisoners of the Ghostland'

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Nicolas Cage is fully in on the joke in "Prisoners of the Ghostland," a deliriously wacked-out but brutally dull Japanese neo-Western built only for members of Cage's rabid cult of bad movie fetishists. No one else need apply.

Entertainment
AP

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)