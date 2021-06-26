- By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
VERONA, Italy (AP) — The Verona Arena amphitheater in northern Italy has returned to staging full operas for the first time since the pandemic — but with one big difference.
- By NICOLAS GARRIGA and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — A colorful human face emerges from waves like a call for hope above a Parisian street, in a giant message of optimism from American and French street artists painting a massive mural in the French capital that's slowly climbing out of its virus isolation.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By BETH HARRIS Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marla Adams and Max Gail have won supporting actor trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop musician Britney Spears leveled several disturbing allegations this week while speaking to a Los Angeles court about her controversial 13-year conservatorship.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For the third time in his career, Conan O'Brien left a late-night show Thursday, ending the 11-season run of "Conan" on TBS — preceded by the end of his seven-month stint as the host of "The Tonight Show," and that by the end of 16 years' worth of "Late Night," both on NBC. Unlike those earl…
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — For his sophomore album, Anthony Ramos wanted to go “sexy and dark” while adding an R&B vibe in honor of the artists who inspired him growing up.
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A music manager says someone has stolen $200,000 in cash, jewelry, credit cards and other property from his north Mississippi home.
- Amy Kaufman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jessica McDonald was driving her 9-year-old around this week when he suddenly started speaking passionately about his feminist beliefs.
- Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Every superhero has an origin story, and in keeping with its Hulk-sized cultural footprint, Comic-Con has a history that can only be described as epic.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Four new documentaries showcase determined women following dreams and finding themselves along the way.
- Jen Yamato Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When Universal's blockbuster sequel "F9" opens stateside this weekend, "Fast & Furious" fans will be rewarded with the over-the-top action, Vin Diesel heroics and musclebound melodrama that have fueled the $6 billion brand for two decades.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After a whopping 28-year run on the late-night TV circuit, beloved comedian Conan O'Brien took his final bow Thursday on TBS.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Years before “Bridgerton” set sensual sex scenes to Taylor Swift songs, Stacy Rukeyser had an idea to show women actually enjoying sex on TV.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Billie Connelly has a choice: the hottest sex she’s ever had in Manhattan or the stable family life in Connecticut.
- David Zurawik Baltimore Sun (TNS)
From the jungles of Vietnam in the 1960s to rural Oregon in the ‘70s, Agent Orange burned horrific paths of death and destruction. In terms of birth defects and deformities, think Hiroshima. In terms of rolling hills of green turned to charred hellscapes, think of the worst aftermath of a fo…