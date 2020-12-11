Peanuts

In a year of losses, something gained: Theater, artfully filmed

  • Charles McNulty Los Angeles Times (TNS)

For much of 2020, the theater has been accessible only by screen. This is like experiencing the cold through a picture of a snowman. It's obviously not the same thing. But in a year of manifold losses, plays and musicals have found ways not simply to survive but also to thrive in new mediums.

The 10 best Latin music moments of 2020

  • Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)

2020 was the year that Latin music became nearly ubiquitous in American popular culture. Whether it was Shakira and Jennifer Lopez storming the Super Bowl halftime show, or the many Latin American-grown sounds that seduced anglophone acts like the Weeknd, the Black Eyed Peas and even Snoop D…

'An unfinished masterpiece': Revisiting Selena's landmark crossover album, 'Dreaming of You,' at 25

  • Suzy Exposito, Daniel Hernandez, Fidel Martinez and Alejandra Reyes-Velarde Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Growing up, I'd hear the same story every March, as if it were a holiday," says LA Times Metro reporter Alejandra Reyes-Velarde. "My mom would say, 'On March 31, 1995, I was chatting with friends in my hometown when a radio announcer somberly broke the news of Selena's murder'."

Disney plans to stream a galaxy of Star Wars, Marvel series
Disney plans to stream a galaxy of Star Wars, Marvel series

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. unveiled a galaxy's worth of new streaming offerings on Thursday, including plans for 10 “Star Wars” series spinoffs and 10 Marvel series that will debut on Disney+. But even as Disney emphasized its expanding streaming portfolio, the company said theatric…

Kelli O'Hara, Richard Thomas join Tabernacle Choir Christmas
Kelli O'Hara, Richard Thomas join Tabernacle Choir Christmas

  • By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadway’s Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas of “The Waltons” are the guest artists for “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir,” but there’s another stellar attraction: The annual event was taped pre-coronavirus, free of health constraints or virtual tricks.

+5
The Who concert memorial fundraiser plays on, virtually
The Who concert memorial fundraiser plays on, virtually

  • By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — For years, alumni of a Cincinnati-area high school have gathered to raise scholarship money in memory of three classmates killed in a crush of people at a 1979 concert by The Who. And they were determined to do it again in 2020 — despite the pandemic.

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.