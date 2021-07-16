The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly two years after a jury recommended execution for a man prosecutors called “The Boy Next Door Killer,” a judge is set to hand down a sentence Friday.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Elvis Costello is re-releasing his classic “This Year's Model” album — but this year's version erases his vocals and replaces him with Spanish-language singers.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Retired singer Linda Ronstadt is being feted by her hometown with her very own day.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Elaine Welteroth fully supported Sharon Osbourne, her fellow panelist on “The Talk,” and said she also felt “set up” by producers in search of ratings as Osbourne dissolved in tears after the harsh exchange that led to Osbourne’s firing earlier this year.
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge Thursday allowed jailed R&B singer R. Kelly to shake up his legal defense team just weeks before he is set to go on trial in New York on racketeering charges.
- Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After a pandemic-related absence of a year, Halloween Horror Nights are back with haunted houses based on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Bride of Frankenstein" planned for Universal theme parks in California and Florida.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A movie producer was arrested Thursday in California on a New York indictment accusing him of using a movie production company to operate an international prostitution business.
- By KEN MILLER Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a federal judge's reversal of the murder conviction of an Oklahoma man whose case was featured in the book and television series ‘The Innocent Man.’
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she copes with the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docuseries about the four-time Grand Slam champion.
MOSCOW (AP) — Pyotr Mamonov, a rock musician, poet and actor who was a prominent figure in Russia's cultural scene for decades, has died. He was 70.
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you don't follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Foo Fighters have postponed their Saturday concert at the Forum in Inglewood after someone affiliated with the band tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
NEW YORK (AP) — Colin Kaepernick will release a series of books through the children's publisher Scholastic, starting with a picture story scheduled for next year.
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Will Oakland be celebrating an official Digital Underground Day on Aug. 25?
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears is literally doing cartwheels after a Los Angeles judge granted her wish to hire an attorney of her choosing in the ongoing fight to end her conservatorship.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Chip and Joanna Gaines made a name for themselves thanks to their knack for renovating homes. Now they're ready to put their skills to work on building an entire TV network.
LONDON (AP) — Two former members of the Sex Pistols are suing singer Johnny Rotten for the right to use the band’s songs in an upcoming television series about the anarchic punk icons.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The American Booksellers Association is apologizing for sending a publication widely criticized as anti-transgender, Abigail Shrier's "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters," in a recent mailing to independent stores.