Playwrights are changing the TV landscape

  • Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)

Christina Ham has become one of the country's most-produced playwrights, thanks to regional theaters embracing "Nina Simone: Four Women" and "Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963." But it wasn't until she started conjuring up dialogue for a teenage witch that the former Minnesotan could afford…

Jane Austen family link to abolition movement comes to light
Jane Austen family link to abolition movement comes to light

  • By LYNN ELBER Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While Jane Austen admirers savor the wit and romance of “Pride and Prejudice” and her other enduring novels, scholars ferret out details of Austen’s life and times, including a family link to slavery that surfaced 50 years ago.

Nonprofit pushes Chicago to build anti-racist arts community

  • By KATHLEEN FOODY The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago nonprofit formed to highlight the lack of leaders of color within the city's arts and cultural systems has added a new program, aiming to imagine what the nation's third-largest city could look like without stubborn inequities in art, theater and other institutions.

Review: 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' really misses the target
  • By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

Toward the end of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” there’s a scene where Ryan Reynolds is repeatedly smashing a man’s head into a jukebox aboard a yacht, as sometimes happens. Each time the bloodied head goes in the machine, it triggers a new song. Until it lands on “The Sign” by Ace of Bass.

+5
Anthony Bourdain doc 'an act of therapy' for an acute loss
  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — When the filmmaker Morgan Neville began making a documentary on Anthony Bourdain, the late chef and globe-trotting television host, one of the first things he did was comb through every song Bourdain had ever referenced. He came up with a playlist 18½ hours long and called it…

Movie review: 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' is a big miss

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Back in 2017, I reviewed Patrick Hughes’ noisy buddy action comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and said, “this film should have traded the hitman’s bodyguard for his wife — she’s the most compelling character in it.” It seems they took my advice for the sequel, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” …