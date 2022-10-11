Peanuts

Led by a surprise No. 1 hit, Steve Lacy redefines the rock star for Gen Z

  • August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — In September, Steve Lacy sauntered into the glassy upstairs lounge at the Novo in downtown L.A. bearing some remarkable news. The 24-year-old, Compton-raised singer-songwriter, dressed in a flowy trench coat, shoulder-length braids and imposing full-face sunglasses, had just le…

Nobelist Annie Ernaux draws hundreds to New York bookstore

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Since Annie Ernaux won the Nobel literature prize last week, the French author’s books have gained enough new admirers that many titles are out of stock on Amazon.com and at physical bookstores. But at Albertine Books on Manhattan’s Upper East, her appearance Monday night felt less like an introduction than a gathering of old friends, French and American alike. Hundreds gathered for an event billed “The Art of Capturing Life in Writing.” The 82-year-old Ernaux is known for such autobiographical works as “Simple Passion” and “Happening.” The crowd spilled over into an overflow room as she spoke about her career and writing process.

California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday. Newsom's attorney released a statement saying she “intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors.” Jury selection began Monday in the Los Angeles trial. Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, is charged with 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

Big screen champion is retiring as cinemas face uncertain future

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The entertainment industry's top advocate and lobbyist for moviegoing and cinema operators, who has served as the face of theatrical exhibition for years in both Hollywood and Washington, is exiting the stage.

Review: 'Till' grippingly reorients an American tragedy

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

“Till” is a wrenching, rigorous drama about 14-year-old Emmett Till’s brutal murder in 1955. In it, director Chinonye Chukwu keeps the story gripped to Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, reorienting a public crime as a private trauma, and Till-Mobley’s subsequent metamorphosis into a civil rights activist as a profound act of grief-fueled resistance, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Till” isn’t your average historical drama and it’s all the more powerful for it. Danielle Deadwyler's performance as Mamie is also one of the most memorable of the year. “Till” opens in theaters Friday.

'House of the Dragon's' pacing has been a problem. Episode 8 might finally solve it

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"The Lord of the Tides," the eighth episode of "House of the Dragon," poses a question that few of us cared about before Sunday night: Who will inherit the Driftwood throne? Had my disinterest been measured in a T-shirt slogan it would have read, "I waited all week for 'House of the Dragon' …

Review: History of movie academy favors facts over melodrama

  • By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL - Associated Press

A new history of the organization behind the Academy Awards pulls back the curtain on Oscar's early years. The book “The Academy and the Award” is written by a former executive director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Bruce Davis. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says film historians and others digging for more than mere trivia will turn up many nuggets in Davis' insightful history. Daniel says most revelations in the book are of the boardroom variety and can be rather dry when compared to the stormy, sexy, risky act of moviemaking.