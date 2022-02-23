Peanuts

Peanuts
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Ex-President Donald Trump's deposition not sought in lawsuit

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a woman who accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s and then filed a defamation lawsuit against him said Tuesday she will not seek to depose Trump prior to trial because it would cause unnecessary delay, but she added that a DNA sampl…

Ap
AP

Sound Advice: Online products can have different prices depending on where you live

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I was excited to read your column about portable tire inflators. I often have to add air to my bike tires, so the idea of getting a $20 inflator I could use with my Ryobi battery system was very attractive. Yesterday I went to my local Home Depot and saw that the $20 inflator was for infl…

Ap
AP

Mark Lanegan, gruff-voiced frontman of grunge's Screaming Trees, dies at 57

  • Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Mark Lanegan, the gruff-voiced singer and songwriter who led Screaming Trees to fame during the Seattle grunge explosion of the early 1990s before going on to play as a member of Queens of the Stone Age and in duos with Greg Dulli of the Afghan Whigs and Belle & Sebastian's Isobel Campbe…

Review: Fall in love with Joe Wright’s ‘Cyrano’
Ap
AP

Review: Fall in love with Joe Wright’s ‘Cyrano’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Joe Wright is at his best when he’s making movies about love. They may not always have a happy ending. In fact, they usually don’t. But truly romantic movies seem to be a rarer and rarer thing in contemporary cinema and, like Max Ophuls and Jacques Demy before him, Wright is almost peerless …

Ap
AP

'Proud Family' creators promise that reboot is 'truly louder and prouder'

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar cast Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter in “The Proud Family” reboot because they thought their voices worked well together. They didn’t know both were Pittsburghers and Carnegie Mellon University graduates.

Ap
AP

What to stream: Learn more about Ukraine conflict with these documentaries

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

With the conflict unfolding in Ukraine over the past several weeks and months now coming to a head, the world has been waiting in tense anticipation for the potential outbreak of war in Europe. As Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened, postured and rattled his saber over Ukraine’s …

Ap
AP

Movie review: Dave Grohl horror film 'Studio 666' misses mark

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Horror is so hot right now, everyone wants a bite. No longer relegated to the midnight movie, the often low-budget, high-profit genre isn’t just flourishing at the box office in the lingering pandemic market, it’s practically saturated it. So it’s no surprise that a beloved rock band, especi…

'Martin' cast reunites to tape 30th anniversary special
Ap
AP

'Martin' cast reunites to tape 30th anniversary special

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Martin Lawrence looks back at his lauded career, the actor-comedian proudly thinks about how his hit ’90s sitcom “Martin” still remains relevant today.