- AP
The E.W. Scripps Company has announced the launch of a sports division as it looks to acquire local and national rights for teams and leagues. Scripps has stations in 61 markets and is the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster. It also purchased ION Media last year, which has the fifth-largest national broadcast viewership. Scripps sports could serve as an alternative or additional outlet for teams looking beyond regional sports networks, which have encountered financial difficulties in recent years.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In his first interview since suffering major burns from a car fire while working in his garage, Jay Leno shared graphic details about the incident.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2023 on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Times Square, with iconic bands from the 1980s and 1990s as well as a member of BTS and a TikTok sensation. Duran Duran will play from a catalogue that includes hits like “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Rio.” R&B and pop group New Edition will perform a medley of their chart-toppers and solo hits like “Rub You The Right Way,” “My Prerogative” and “Poison.” South Korean songwriter and member BTS, will play a medley of his songs, and Tik-Tok star Jax will sing pop hits “Victoria’s Secret” and “90s Kids.”
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When it comes to Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their escape from "the Firm" is an essential part of their modern love story — and the final three episodes of their much-talked-about Netflix docuseries, which premiered Thursday, walk viewers through what made royal life intolerable.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There’s a reason to hold off on naming things after people who are still alive: Paul Haggis’ birthplace finally voted this week to strip the Oscar winner’s name off a park in his Canadian hometown, a month after he was found liable for raping a woman in New York City.
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 12/10/2022
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in May has been sentenced to nearly nine months in jail.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving the network at the end of the month.
- Sarah Rappaport and Helen Chandler-Wilde - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Prince Harry said his final years in the royal family were like living in a soap opera. The series makes sure we’re all paying attention.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Henry Cavill is hanging up his Superman cape — and not by choice, it would seem.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
If 2022 was a year of at least trying to return to normalcy, part of that process for music makers was putting all they had to say out there, releasing the pent up accumulation of ideas accrued over two years of pandemic living.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
A big-screen marvel, a Billy Crystal classic and an under-the-sea adventure are among the latest additions to the National Film Registry, the Library of Congress announced Wednesday.
Selena Gomez manifested ‘dream’ Golden Globes nomination more than 10 years ago in prescient interview
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Only Globes in the building.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Scarlett Johansson has a complicated relationship with her history of taking on roles that highlight her “desirability and sexuality.”
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
James Cameron has beat the odds, he's beat the naysayers and he's beat himself. But he couldn't beat COVID-19.
- By HILARY FOX - Associated Press
Daryl McCormack is having a busy and rewarding year with appearances on TV in brutal period drama “Peaky Blinders” and dark comedy thriller “Bad Sisters.” That's in addition to his star-making performance as the title character in the film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” The roles have sent him to his first awards show, where he brought his mom along. It's also led to his selection as one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022, joining stars like Sadie Sink, Stephanie Hsu and Iman Vellani. McCormack says he's taking it in stride, just “enjoying the moment.”
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By The Associated Press
Unemployment didn’t last long for Trevor Noah. He's hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023. The comedian who recently left his post as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central has been asked to be master of ceremonies on Feb. 5, which would mark his third time leading the Grammys. The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena. Beyoncé goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song “Break My Soul” earning nods for record and song of the year.
- By The Associated Press
Was it real? Or staged? Very real, it turned out. Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian told a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, reverberated through the entertainment industry and the nation. It also led to Smith being banned from the Oscars for a decade. The incident touched off multiple conversations about race, celebrity and authenticity. Smith apologized, and eventually released an apology video as well. Months later, the AP journalists who were there still marvel at what happened.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press
The founder of the Afro Fashion Association in Italy says she is launching awards recognizing the achievements of minorities in Italian society, to promote greater diversity and inclusion. The first edition of the Black Carpet Awards will premier on Feb. 22, during Milan Fashion Week, and be sponsored by Instagram and Conde Nast. Michelle Francine Ngonmo said Thursday she was inspired by a note she received from Virgil Abloh, the late fashion designer and founder of the Off-White label, recognizing her work promoting people of color in Italian fashion. It said simply: “I see you.” Ten awards will recognize leaders who promote inclusion, diversity and equity through culture, creativity, community, legacy and entrepreneurship.