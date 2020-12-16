The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
Following Netflix’s lead and at the request of comedian Dave Chappelle, HBO has agreed to remove “Chappelle’s Show” from its streaming services.
MONTREAL (AP) — The founder of the world-famous Just for Laughs comedy festival has been found not guilty on charges of rape and indecent assault.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be a celebration of perseverance, honoring essential workers and featuring Gloria Gaynor singing her anthem, “I Will Survive," organizers said Tuesday.
The upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already set to break ground by becoming the venerable institution’s first ever hybrid virtual edition. With a mix of select events happening in person across the United States, and every single film screening on a custom designed online platform, it pro…
This strange, terrible year took so much from us, including the gifted Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August at age 44. In his final performance, in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Boseman gives his all and then some, as trumpeter Levee. It’s a jaw-dropping display of his unmatche…
If you’re going to make a movie about wish fulfillment, 1980s America is about as good as you can do for a setting outside the Arabian Desert.
A Questlove-directed documentary about the other major music event of the summer of 1969 and documentaries about the creators of Sesame Street and the coronavirus pandemic in China are among the 72 feature films debuting at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Organizers on Tuesday unveiled a ro…
Motown legend Smokey Robinson somehow managed to go eight decades without realizing that Hanukkah can also be spelled Chanukah. Now he's getting a chance to redeem himself after mispronouncing the Jewish holiday in a video greeting commissioned for a fan.
Patty Jenkins wasn’t even finished making “ Wonder Woman ” when she started dreaming up a sequel for her and star Gal Gadot. The first film had the weight of both female-fronted superhero films and female-directed blockbusters on its shoulders and had yet to prove the skeptics wrong. But Jen…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a span of seven months this year alone, Anya Taylor-Joy played a meddling British brat in “Emma,” a Russian mutant with teleportation powers in the latest “X-Men” film, and an American orphan who turns out to be a chess phenom who can checkmate grown men by the time she…
Making a breakthrough in pop culture during any year is hard. Doing it during a global pandemic is an entirely different thing.
Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights, culminates this week, on Friday. Which means it’s perfect timing to curl up by the light of the menorah with a plate of latkes and stream some Hanukkah or Hanukkah-adjacent movies (before it’s all Christmas, all the time next week). Unfortun…
A codependent family of scammers tops the new DVD releases for the week of Dec. 22.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Common Sense Networks will launch a new streaming platform dedicated to kids with age-appropriate content.
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — The Highwomen won three awards, including album, song and duo/group of the year, at the Americana Honors and Awards. The late John Prine was given artist of the year honors.
Robert H. Winn is in the business of creating worlds. They happen to be imaginary worlds, seen on the silver screen, and since he entered the movie business in the 1980s, Winn’s worlds have been populated by the likes of Robin Williams and Drew Barrymore, Kevin Costner and Johnny Depp, Tom H…
Get ready for SpongeBob SquarePants running out of the tunnel, players being covered with digital slime after touchdowns and commentary from the cast of “All That” when Nickelodeon airs an NFL playoff game.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez will help bring in the New Year with a headlining performance in New York’s Time Square for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021."
NEW YORK (AP) — A decade after publishing his memoir “Decoded,” Jay-Z is forming a more lasting partnership with the book industry.
When GLAAD releases its annual report on LGBTQ+ visibility on television next year, 2020 likely will be dubbed a milestone for the prevalence of nonbinary characters on the small screen. From "P-Valley's" Uncle Clifford and "Star Trek: Discovery's" Adira to "Big Sky's" Jerrie Kennedy and "Go…
In the 35 years since the 1985 release of Bob Dylan's three-CD "Biograph" established box sets as a viable — and very lucrative — product, their popularity has grown exponentially larger. This growth is reflected in the scores of box sets released each year and in the actual size of some of …