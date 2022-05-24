A judge has blocked the planned auction of one of the blue-and-white dresses Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” It was put up for sale by Catholic University of America after being rediscovered there in a shoebox during a renovation. The dress was given to a priest in the 1970s, and his niece has sued the school and the auctioneer, saying it belongs to her. A U.S. district judge granted a motion for a preliminary injunction Monday after a hearing in her lawsuit. The auctioneer listed a presale estimate of $800,000 to $1.2 million for the dress before it was withdrawn.