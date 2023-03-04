Peanuts

Chris Rock to finally have his say in new stand-up special
Chris Rock to finally have his say in new stand-up special

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock is poised to finally have his say. Rock will on Saturday night perform his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars. And he’s doing it in grand style, with “Selective Outrage,” a special streaming live on Netflix at 10 p.m. EST. Not only will Rock present about an hour of stand-up from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, but Netflix — in its first ever live show — will bookend the special with star-studded commentary.

In ‘The Quiet Girl,’ a history making film for Ireland
In ‘The Quiet Girl,’ a history making film for Ireland

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Filmmaker Colm Bairéad’s Irish language adaptation of a Claire Keegan short story, “The Quiet Girl,” is proving to be a watershed moment for Irish cinema. Not only has it broken box office records in Ireland and the U.K., but it’s also the first Irish language film to compete for an Oscar, part of what some are calling a “green wave” in Hollywood with 14 total Irish nominations. Feature films in Irish were practically unheard of. Before 2017, there’d been something like four ever made in the history of cinema. “The Quiet Girl” is currently playing in limited release in North America.

Review: Kali Uchis is ethereal in 'Red Moon in Venus'
Review: Kali Uchis is ethereal in 'Red Moon in Venus'

  • By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press

Following her Grammy-nominated Spanish-language album in 2020, R&B singer Kali Uchis returns with “Red Moon in Venus,” an album that leans into her signature vibe. The record's femme forward tone starts with “in My Garden...” that transports the listener to a fantasy land with wind chimes and birds chirping. The Associated Press' Karena Phan writes in a review that Uchis blends R&B seamlessly with soul and funk on tracks like “Blue” and weaves Spanish and English on standout song “Como Te Quiera Yo.” The album showcases Uchis’ unique voice with slow R&B beats that highlight the soft quality of her voice. The album is out Friday.

Movie review: ‘The Quiet Girl’ a stunning, lyrical winner

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

A quiet film with a great deal of low-spoken power, “The Quiet Girl,” a work almost entirely in Irish with subtitles, is the first Irish-language film to be nominated for an Academy Award in the best international feature film category. Written and directed by Colm Bairead and based on the s…

Christian Thielemann leads Vienna Philharmonic US tour
Christian Thielemann leads Vienna Philharmonic US tour

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Christian Thielemann is leading the Vienna Philharmonic’s six-concert U.S. tour as another symphony of his Bruckner cycle with the orchestra is released on CD. When Thielemann recorded during the pandemic, he was stopped by a police officer on the streets of locked-down Vienna, then allowed to proceed because the officer recognized him from concerts. At times, Thielemann was the only guest in the 149-room Hotel Sacher, where the Sacher torte was invented in 1832.

German Oscar film ‘All Quiet’ confronts horrors of wartime
German Oscar film ‘All Quiet’ confronts horrors of wartime

  • By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER - Associated Press

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany’s entry at the Academy Awards, shows the horrors of World War I from the unique perspective of the nation that triggered and lost two world wars. The Netflix film enters the March 12 ceremony with nine nominations, including best picture and international film (a category it is expected to win). It tells the heart wrenching story of a 17-year-old German solider deployed to the trenches of France, where he and his comrades experience first-hand how their initial patriotic euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives. Director Edward Berger says the film was made with a mix of shame, guilt and “responsibility towards history.”

Review: The teen drama 'Palm Trees and Power Lines' tells a searing story of abuse

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When we first meet Lea (Lily McInerny), the shy, watchful 17-year-old protagonist of "Palm Trees and Power Lines," she's wandering off by herself at sunset, listening to music and losing herself in thought. Those power lines stretch out in the distance behind her, a drab symbol of American s…

'Daisy Jones & The Six' review: Riley Keough fronts a rock soap opera

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Adapted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber ("The Disaster Artist") from the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, "Daisy Jones & The Six" is a soap opera wrapped inside a period backstage musical. Set largely in the 1970s, the novel is rendered as an oral history, the story of the slow-the…