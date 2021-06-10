Peanuts

Lollapalooza 2021 daily schedule, stages released

  • Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza organizers on Thursday revealed the hour-by-hour lineup for seven of its eight stages. A festival rep said Kidzapalooza, its popular area devoted to children’s activities, will return for Chicago’s biggest summer music event. An announcement is expected soon.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Why ‘In the Heights’ made these 5 major changes to the story

  • Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The plot lines of the movie “In the Heights” are slightly different from those of the beloved Broadway musical, which ran for nearly 1,200 performances and won four Tony Awards in 2008. With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a script by Quiara Alegria Hudes, it zooms in on the close…

‘Starstruck’ review: A ‘Notting Hill’ for Gen-Z, this London-set TV series centers on a civilian who falls for a movie star, and vice versa

  • Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Most struggling 20-somethings aren’t traveling in the same circles as movie stars, but that’s the premise that kicks off “Starstruck,” the new rom-com series on HBO Max from comedian Rose Matafeo. She plays Jessie, a young woman in London who is dragged out to a nightclub one New Year’s Eve …

Monterey Jazz Festival returns with terrific lineup for 2021

  • Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)

SAN JOSE, Calif — Having canceled last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monterey Jazz Festival is set to return in 2021 with a terrific lineup that (thus far) includes Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Terri Lyne Carrington, Pat Metheny and many other talents.

Review: Mark Wahlberg discovers he's special in ‘Infinite’
Review: Mark Wahlberg discovers he's special in ‘Infinite’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

The new Mark Wahlberg movie “ Infinite ” poses an intoxicating scenario for all down-on-their-luck know-it-alls: What if you’re actually a reincarnated immortal who is not just the smartest and the best at everything but also necessary to save humanity? In the world of Hollywood wish fulfill…

Will ‘Blindspotting’ put Oakland, Bay Area on the TV radar?

  • Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)

As TV-watching kids growing up in Oakland, California, Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs didn’t come across many shows that truly reflected their local experiences. And no, they don’t count the opening credits of “Full House,” or an occasional episode of “Nash Bridges.”