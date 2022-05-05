Peanuts

Max Homa on life, golf after podcasting: 'So far, so good'
Sports
AP

Max Homa on life, golf after podcasting: 'So far, so good'

  • By BEN NUCKOLS - AP Sports Writer

If Max Homa still had a podcast, he would tell his listeners that everything is fine. Homa decided last year to end his “Get a Grip” podcast with Golf Channel host Shane Bacon. He then won his first start after giving up the microphone and he's happy with his consistent play so far this year. Homa says rehashing all his bad shots every week wasn't good for his mental health. The 31-year-old Homa is one of the more popular players in the field at the Wells Fargo Championship, which this year is being played at TPC Potomac in the Washington suburbs.

Movies love a comeback story. This summer, it's their turn.
AP

Movies love a comeback story. This summer, it's their turn.

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Hollywood is bringing out some of its biggest and most reliable players for the 2022 summer movie season, which unofficially kicks off this weekend with the help of Marvel and Disney’s “Doctor Strange and the Multitverse of Madness” and runs through the end of August. Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit behind those iconic aviators for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Dr. Grant, Dr. Sattler and Ian Malcolm are returning for another round with the dinosaurs in “Jurassic World Dominion.” Natalie Portman is picking up Thor’s hammer in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” And Jordan Peele is poised to terrify us with the unknown in “Nope.”

Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing
AP

Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing

  • AP

Rapper Kidd Creole has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death on a New York City. The 62-year-old rapper's real name is Nathaniel Glover. He was was a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five. He was found guilty of manslaughter last month for fatally stabbing John Jolly with a steak knife in midtown Manhattan in August 2017. Prosecutors accused Glover of stabbing Jolly after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and was hitting on him. Glover's lawyer said he would appeal the conviction.

DiCaprio, Ruffalo urge Brazilians to vote, irking Bolsonaro
AP

DiCaprio, Ruffalo urge Brazilians to vote, irking Bolsonaro

  • By DIANE JEANTET - Associated Press

Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo have joined other celebrities making a final push for voters in Brazil to register before the Wednesday deadline. That's prompting dismissive responses from President Jair Bolsonaro. In recent days, A-listers in Brazil and abroad have used their prestige to call for youths to register to vote in the October presidential election. It's expected to pit the far-right Bolsonaro against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Brazil’s electoral authority says it's received a record number of registration requests. DiCaprio is an environmental activist who has feuded with Bolsonaro over the Brazilian leader’s efforts to expand development in the Amazon rainforest.

Summer Movie Calendar: From 'Top Gun 2' to 'Thor 4' and more
AP

Summer Movie Calendar: From 'Top Gun 2' to 'Thor 4' and more

  • By The Associated Press

Hollywood's summer movie season kicks off Friday with the release of Disney and Marvel's “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Other big May releases include “Downton Abbey: A New Era," “Men” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” In June, theatergoers can expect “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Lightyear” and “Elvis.” July holds “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Thor: Love and Thunder," “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Bullet Train” and “Nope.” And in August, there's “Easter Sunday,” “Beast” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Netflix also has a robust lineup of starry films coming to streaming devices, including “The Gray Man," “Spiderhead” and “Persuasion.”

Ray Charles' 'lost' concert makes way to digital platforms
AP

Ray Charles' 'lost' concert makes way to digital platforms

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

One night in Stockholm half a century ago, Ray Charles delivered a blood-pumping, soul-shaking concert that was almost lost to history. The evening begins with a finger-snapping rendition of Charles’ classic concert opener, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” followed by an electrifying “What’d I Say.” Charles then delivers two more rarities, a lazy, bluesy version of “I’ve Had My Fun” followed by “Games People Play.” He closes with a frantic “Marie” followed by an extended 8-minute version of “I’ve Got a Woman.” The crowd goes wild. An eight-track distillation of that night is making its way to digital platforms Friday.

How the latest ‘Star Trek’ spinoff resurrects the Buck Rogers brio of the original

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

With “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” premiering Thursday on Paramount+, the franchise goes once again into the past, with a series you can consider, in quantum fashion, both as a spinoff from “Star Trek: Discovery” and a belated order for the original series’ rejected pre-Shatner pilot, “Th…