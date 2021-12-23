Peanuts

Peanuts
Metallica offers up amazing Christmas present for their fans

  • Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)

The two Metallica shows over the weekend were truly something to behold, as the biggest-selling Bay Area band of all time celebrated its 40th anniversary with a pair of epic setlists that mixed big hits with deep cuts.

Bad guys in banking movies are usually noisy. 'Azor' shows the horrors of silence

  • Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In the sly new finance movie "Azor," a Swiss banker named Yvan de Wiel is visiting Argentina in 1980 on business, but the military dictatorship's "dirty war" against its political opponents keeps slithering up around him. In an opening scene, De Wiel watches quietly as soldiers detain two yo…

Review: 'The King's Man' is a truly unnecessary prequel

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As the third installment in his "Kingsman" series, director and co-writer Matthew Vaughn has made "The King's Man," a prequel meant to explain the origins of the secret intelligence agency run out of a Saville Row tailor shop in London. Opening in 1902 South Africa, the story jumps forward t…

'Licorice Pizza' review: P.T. Anderson's tale of young love delivers

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Paul Thomas Anderson is punch drunk on young love in "Licorice Pizza," his positively giddy '70s-set tale of romance and coming-of-age. The two lovebirds at its center are scrappy 15-year-old child actor Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, son of late Anderson-regular Philip Seymour Hoffman) and…

Wealthy TV producer pleads not guilty to child sex charges

  • AP

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A television producer has pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with paying a Nevada woman to bring her 9-year-old daughter to Vermont to engage in illegal sexual activity at a Ludlow ski house.

Joel Coen distills 'Macbeth' down to the bone

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Inside Llewyn Davis,” Oscar Isaac’s folk musician is trying to make it on his own, without his longtime partner. He travels to Chicago to audition for Bud Grossman, who gives the damning judgment: People need time to get to know you, he says, "buy yo…

Governors Awards postponed amid omicron spike

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to postpone the Governors Awards, which bestow honorary Oscars, due to concerns over the omicron variant.

Commentary: It’s been a year to rethink Bach’s ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos

  • Mark Swed - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

No one needs to be told why “The Messiah” or “The Nutcracker” have become Christmas perennials. There are, of course, further Christmas-themed works of glory galore. It’s time we dig out Bach’s joyous “Christmas” Oratorio, Berlioz’s ravishing “L’Enfance du Christ,” Liszt’s cinematic “Christu…