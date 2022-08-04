Peanuts

Peanuts
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss

  • AP

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. The 36-year-old model and cookbook author wrote “we have another on the way” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. The couple share two children together.

Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge
Ap
AP

Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

  • The Advocate

A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge. The Advocate reports that state District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim's fears met the standard for holding him without bond. Defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr. maintains that Tyler is innocent. But he told the newspaper after the hearing that Tyler probably won't appeal the judge's ruling.

Review: Youth and anarchy in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’
Ap
AP

Review: Youth and anarchy in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

In “Bodies Bodies Bodies” a group of obscenely wealthy young 20-somethings decide to ride out a hurricane at one of their family mansions, drinking, doing drugs and partying. But things quickly devolve when a dead body turns up and the cell phone service goes out in director Halina Reijn's English-language debut. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Bodies Bodies Bodies” might just be the first great Gen Z thriller, a razor-sharp satire of a very specific kind of modern privilege set inside an escalating murder mystery. Rated R, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” opens in New York and Los Angeles Friday and expands on Aug. 12.

Ap
AP

Driver gets 1 year in jail in death of Nicki Minaj’s father

  • AP

The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed the father of rapper Nicki Minaj last year has been sentenced to a year in jail, in keeping with a promise the judge made when the man pleaded guilty in May. Charles Polevich, who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene and tampering with evidence in the crash on New York’s Long Island, was also ordered Wednesday to pay a $5,000 fine and had his driver’s license suspended for six months. Polevich’s lawyer, Marc Gann, suggested his client may have had a medical issue at the time of the crash and that he wasn’t fully aware of what had happened when he fled.

Brooke Eden learned to love herself after falling in love
Ap
AP

Brooke Eden learned to love herself after falling in love

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

Country singer Brooke Eden is deep in love and ready to get married, but it was a journey of self love to get there. The Florida-born singer was struggling with her physical health after years on the road touring and she decided it was time to re-introduce herself to her fans. Eden came back in 2021 with a trio of sunshiny singles and came out publicly as queer. Now engaged, her followup EP this summer “Choosing You” goes deeper into her personal growth and resilience. Eden says she never truly understood heartbreak and love songs until she fell in love.

Ap
AP

The 'Reservation Dogs' team feared for its future. Then came the 'surreal' part

  • Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Devery Jacobs was thrilled as she filmed the pilot for FX's "Reservation Dogs" two years ago. The coming-of-age story about a group of mischievous teens on a Native American reservation in rural Oklahoma reflected her own experience, and she felt personally invested in the project.