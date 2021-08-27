- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For 24-year-old singer and rapper Coi Leray, the stakes had never been higher.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Kelsey Grammer is a legendary figure in TV, film and stage, his role as comically neurotic Frasier Crane on “Cheers” and “Frasier” now indelibly etched in sitcom history.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sporting flashy streetwear and shocks of pastel hair, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jhay Cortez is one of the most recognizable artists in reggaeton — but when it comes to his burgeoning celebrity status, the Bad Bunny collaborator would rather lie low and keep the sunglasses on, please.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The catalog to the U.S. Film and Video Festival in January 1981 featured a single page with a photo of a group of 20 or so people leaning against a wooden rail fence. Among them was Robert Redford, dressed in jeans and a puffer vest, in front of a snow-flecked mountain range.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Danyel Smith has a rule — or at least she used to — about her bedroom: "No work shall take place in here," she says. "This is the serene area."
- By VANESSA GERA - Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An exhibition at a Polish state museum opening Friday features the works of provocative artists in what organizers describe as a celebration of free speech, and a challenge to political correctness and “cancel culture” on the political left.
Column: As a corrective to ‘The White Lotus,’ the Mexican film ‘The Chambermaid’ puts the manual labor of a hotel’s housekeeper front and center
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“The White Lotus,” which wrapped its first season on HBO last week, is a show preoccupied with the inner lives of a group of wealthy white guests at a Hawaiian resort. But the characters who make that hotel stay so plush and cushy? Underwritten and underdeveloped.
- By TOM HAYS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly once compared himself to rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis — notorious for marrying his 13-year-old cousin decades ago — saying they were both misunderstood geniuses, a witness at Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial testified Thursday.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drummer Kenny Malone, a prolific session player who played on hits for Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and many others, has died. He was 83.
- By SIAN WATSON - Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — If there was an award for not winning awards, Diane Warren would have won it.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf were professionally inseparable in the early 2000s while starring as dueling siblings Ren and Louis on "Even Stevens."
- By BETH HARRIS - Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen resigned Thursday in the wake of revelations that leaders of the sexual harassment victims’ advocacy group advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to handle allegations made against him.
- Michael Ordona - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Inigo Montoya continues to be a hero, 34 years after the release of the movie “The Princess Bride.”
- AP
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Her cannons firing a powerful salute, a full-size replica of an 18th century armed merchant ship that sank in 1745 sailed into port at the Swedish capital Thursday, ahead of a voyage to Asia early next year.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 21, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
Chicago’s haunting Cabrini-Green legacy inspired director Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman.’ ‘We knew we wanted to shift that perspective completely’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO – On the morning of Oct. 13, 1992, 7-year-old Dantrell Davis was walking to school with his mother when a gang member’s stray bullet struck and killed the boy on the grounds of the Cabrini-Green public housing projects.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Two entertainers with distinct voices who don’t mind a little foul language enjoyed an early morning discussion about vocalizing on Twitter.
- Brandon Sapienza - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK – The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards finally has its host. Rap star Doja Cat will be the host of the ceremonies this year as the show emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Michael Nader, who carved a career out of playing the dashing husband of two of TV’s most popular soap opera divas, died Monday of cancer. He was 76.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan didn’t know one another before this year. But the two actors got very familiar very quickly thanks to the new film “Together,” a cutting examination of a failing relationship during the pandemic only held together by their 10-year-old son.
- By The Associated Press
1. “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The coronavirus vaccine gave the live entertainment industry hope for a rebound in 2021. Now, as COVID-19 cases surge and hospital beds fill up, it feels like March 2020 all over again.
- AP
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A staff conductor with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is coming to New Orleans to work for both the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and a private university, the organizations said.
- By MICHAEL PHILLIS - Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Artists will no longer have to incorporate hunting imagery to win a coveted spot for their work on the federal duck stamp, a reversal of a Trump-era requirement.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.