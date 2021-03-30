Peanuts

Peanuts
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Piers Morgan says Sharon Osbourne is a victim of ‘stinking hypocrisy’

  • Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Piers Morgan, who recently quit “Good Morning Britain” rather than apologize for controversial remarks about the former Meghan Markle, thinks CBS’ decision to part ways with “The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne is “a terrible indictment of woke cancel culture bull— and the stinking hypocrisy that…

Entertainment
AP

Appreciation: How Larry McMurtry's early work obliterated Western cliches

  • David L. Ulin Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When I think of Larry McMurtry — who died on Thursday at 84 — I recall a photograph taken in the late 1960s or early 1970s: a portrait of the artist as a young man. In it, he plays with a cat while wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the slogan "Minor Regional Novelist." Such an image almos…

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: Marquee monsters bring the spectacle in 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Director Adam Wingard knows how to deliver what a movie titled “Godzilla vs. Kong” should be. Audiences watch Godzilla movies because we want to see the big lizard crush a bunch of buildings, perhaps while fighting another creature, not for deep myth-making or rich character study. Yet, the …