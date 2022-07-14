Peanuts

Peanuts
‘Everything’s Trash’ review: Phoebe Robinson plays a Brooklyn podcaster who’s messy as hell but never tragic

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Smart, young, single and messy. It’s a genre that spans everything from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to “Fleabag” to “Bridget Jones’s Diary” to “Chewing Gum” to “Broad City” to “Insecure” to the criminally underseen “Sort Of” and “We Are Lady Parts,” both of which were renewed for a second seaso…

A gunman tried to silence Gabby Giffords. A new doc shows how she recovered her voice

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Ever since a would-be assassin shot her and 18 others during a meet-and-greet outside a Safeway supermarket in Tucson, Arizona, one January morning in 2011, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords has struggled to speak. The bullet that entered an inch above her left eye and tore through her bra…

Kevin Spacey faces UK court hearing on sex assault charges
Kevin Spacey faces UK court hearing on sex assault charges

  • AP

Kevin Spacey has arrived at London’s Central Criminal Court, where he is due to enter a plea on charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade and a half ago. Spacey arrived at the court, known as the Old Bailey, more than an hour before Thursday’s hearing was due to start. The hearing is Spacey’s first chance to formally answer five charges relating to offenses against three men. His lawyer has previously said he “strenuously denies” the allegations. The former “House of Cards” star  is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The incidents allegedly took place between 2005 and August, and the victims are now in their 30s  and 40s.

Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released
Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

  • By ROBERT JABLON - Associated Press

A California appeals court has ordered the unsealing of some documents in the criminal case against renowned director Roman Polanski, who's been a fugitive since pleading guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl decades ago. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says the court on Wednesday ordered the unsealing of a 2010 deposition given by the original prosecutor. Polanski has argued there was judicial misconduct and the victim has also sought to have the material disclosed and the case to end. But the DA's office opposed the release until earlier this week. Polanski pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a minor but fled to France before sentencing. His agent in LA couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Review: With ‘Crawdads,’ a guess-you-had-to-read-it feel
Review: With ‘Crawdads,’ a guess-you-had-to-read-it feel

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

Few movies open with as much buzz around them as “Where the Crawdads Sing,” adapted from Delia Owens' mega-selling novel about a girl who grows up alone in the North Carolina marshes and finds herself accused of murder. More than 12 million copies of the book have been sold, Reese Witherspoon produced the film and there's a theme song by none other than Taylor Swift. And yet, writes Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck, the movie, directed by Olivia Newman, has a guess-you-had-to-read-it feel, with a script that feels hokey and is low on plot and character development. The bright spot: A terrific Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead role. Opens in theaters Friday.

Netflix to rely on Microsoft for its ad-backed video service
Netflix to rely on Microsoft for its ad-backed video service

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer

Netflix has picked Microsoft help deliver the commercials in a cheaper version of its video streaming service expected to launch later this year with a pledge to minimize the intrusions into personal privacy that often accompany digital ads. The alliance announced Wednesday marks a major step toward Netflix’s first foray into advertising after staying commercial-free for 15 years.  Netflix announced it would create an ad-supported option three months ago after disclosing it had lost 200,000 subscribers during the first three months of the year amid stiffer competition and rising inflation. Netflix still hasn't disclosed the price of its ad-backed service.

Award-winner conductor, composer Bramwell Tovey dies

  • AP

Bramwell Tovey, the London-born composer and conductor who’s been the principal conductor and artistic director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra since 2018, has died. The orchestra said in a statement Wednesday that Tovey died Tuesday at his Barrington home surrounded by his family, one day after his 69th birthday. Tovey was diagnosed with a form of sarcoma in May 2019 and underwent surgery in June 2021 that briefly left him cancer-free. The cancer returned in January. He also had transformative tenures as music director at the Winnipeg Symphony and Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in Canada. Tovey was also the music director of the Sarasota Orchestra in Florida.

Ozzy Osbourne set to make Comic-Con debut, bat-free, in San Diego

  • George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

SAN DIEGO — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne is set to make his debut at San Diego's Comic-Con International next week. It will be the first public appearance by the 73-year-old heavy-metal vocal legend since before he underwent major neck and back surgery in Los Angeles in mid-June.