Review: 'The Colony,' by Audrey Magee

  • Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)

In 2014, Audrey Magee announced her arrival on the literary scene with "The Undertaking," a powerful and perceptive debut that illuminated some of the calamities of World War II through the separate ordeals of a German husband and wife — hers domestic on the home front, his militaristic on t…

Review: 'The Palace Papers,' by Tina Brown

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

As an American, I find the idea of bowing (or curtseying) to someone abhorrent. And yet, after reading Tina Brown's revealing book about the House of Windsor, I bow to her. "The Palace Papers" is entertaining and illuminating, but not tawdry, even as she deals with all kinds of tawdry actions.

Review: 'Bad Mexicans,' by Kelly Lytle Hernández

  • Michael Schaub - Star Tribune (TNS)

Ricardo Flores Magón might not be a household name in much of the U.S., but nearly a century after the Mexican activist died in a Kansas penitentiary, his legacy lives on. That's the argument that Kelly Lytle Hernández makes in her new book, "Bad Mexicans" — and it's a convincing one.

Picture books with a message

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

Of course kids want a good story and engaging pictures. But there's nothing wrong with a lesson, too. These 10 picture books — most with a Minnesota connection — celebrate nature, applaud diversity and protest racism, especially the murder of George Floyd.

Review: 'An Island,' by Karen Jennings

  • Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)

It is an awful, uncomfortable yet indisputable truth that we, as societies and individuals, often treat differently those who look or love or sound or worship differently than we do. We don't always become suspicious, but too often we do. We don't always feel threatened, but too often we do.…

Review: 'The Perfect Golden Circle,' by Benjamin Myers

  • Maren Longbella - Star Tribune (TNS)

In 1991, Doug Bower and Dave Chorley came clean: They — not aliens, or whatever the going theory was at the time — had taken planks of wood and lengths of rope and made crop circles in the south of England, starting in the late 1970s. What began as a lark turned into a 13-year-long hoax.

Bill Cosby lawyers cry foul as civil sex assault trial looms

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

With less than a week to go before a civil trial, Bill Cosby's lawyers are crying foul over a change in the story of a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion. She had previously said the assault took place in 1974 when she was 15. However, in a recent filing she said she now believes it happened in 1975 when she was 16. Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said at a Tuesday hearing that the change had upended her planned defense of the comedian and actor. But a judge declined to dismiss the case. Cosby will not attend the trial that starts Monday.  