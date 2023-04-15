Peyton List's new series “School Spirits” is a YA mystery where she stars as a dead teen stuck in limbo in the afterlife. She enlists help from other spirit friends to track down what happened to her. The series is based on a graphic novel by siblings Megan and Nate Trinrud, due out in the fall. All eight episodes are streaming on Paramount+. List says the role was a pivotal one because it's her first lead role, and she got to have a voice on set as a producer. Coming up, List will appear in the sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix.