- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Barry Gibb & Friends
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the final moments of "WandaVision's" second episode, Wanda turns to Vision and asks, "Is this really happening?"
- Yvonne Villarreal Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There’s no handbook that explains how to stay focused while working from home on a key project, during a pandemic, two days after an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Super fans of Olivia Rodrigo have long been manifesting her "world domination" on social media. And last week, they got their wish.
- Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The feature debut from writer-director Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" seems designed to spur on uncomfortable post-movie conversations and think pieces as it continually destabilizes audiences. With a dazzling and electrifying lead performance by Carey Mulligan, the story follows a…
President Voldemort? In protest and without fanfare, Stephen Colbert has stopped saying Trump’s name
- Steve Johnson Chicago Tribune (TNS)
When the chaotic tenure of Donald Trump as president of the United States ends on Wednesday (according to custom, law and belief), what will also pass is a small, intriguing, almost silent protest against him that’s been carried out over the public airwaves.
- Dorany Pineda Los Angeles Times (TNS)
More than 250 authors, editors, agents, professors and others in the American literary community signed an open letter last week opposing any publisher that signs book deals with President Donald Trump or members of his administration.
- Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Like most of us, Amanda Gorman has been cooped up in her West Los Angeles apartment binge-watching "The Great British Baking Show" because of the pandemic. Unlike most of us, she got some very exciting news recently via Zoom: She'd been handpicked to read a poem at President-el…
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Get your popcorn ready: Big movies are coming soon.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phil Spector was viewed as a man with two distinct personas: The late music producer was regarded as a rock ‘n’ roll genius who elevated the genre with his “Wall of Sound” style in the 1960s and created hits for several big names from the Beatles to Tina Turner.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Joe Biden’s inauguration special gets more star-studded by the day.
PARIS (AP) — There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew: The famous Rodin Museum sculpture gardens is reopening to visitors.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phil Spector, the revolutionary music producer convicted of murdering an actress, has died at 81.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre was back at home Saturday after being treated at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — True to form, Betty White has something impish to say about her birthday Sunday.
LONDON (AP) — Prince William is encouraging everyone in Britain to follow the example of Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, in being inoculated against COVID-19 as authorities battle unsubstantiated fears about vaccine safety.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — While monitoring online chatter about protests at state capitols in advance of next week's presidential inauguration, the Seattle Times came across a chilling description for journalists: soft targets.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even after canceling the Tournament of Roses parade during the summer and scaling back the pregame festivities normally associated with the Rose Bowl, David Eads and his staff were still preparing for a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day to be played at t…
