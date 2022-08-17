Fox News is getting into the movies, producing its first feature film that will debut Sept. 1 on the Fox Nation streaming service. “The Shell Collector” is an adaptation of a story by romance novelist Nancy Naigle, who has had several of her books made into movies for the Hallmark Channel. The story about a widow trying to build a new life in a seaside town debuts on Fox Nation on Sept. 1, and is the first of four films that Fox News is debuting over the next year. Fox follows CNN, which has a successful film division that produces documentaries.