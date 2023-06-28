- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Jessica Alba is starring in an upcoming sports drama “Flash Before the Bang” that is set to begin shooting in September in Atlanta.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hate watch alert: there’s just one episode left of “The Idol,” HBO’s salacious pop star drama that became a water-cooler show for all the wrong reasons. The hyped series from “Euphoria” writer and director Sam Levinson and singer the Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) ends its disastrous run next Sun…
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
These lovely books are a great addition to bookshelves.
- Los Angeles Times staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Julian Sands, whose remains were found Saturday and identified this week five months after he went missing while hiking near Mount Baldy in Southern California, emerged in the 1980s with a cohort of other actors who rode a British cinematic rebirth to Hollywood stardom. Those peers and somet…
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Earlier this month, former R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe reiterated to alternative rock station 99X’s Steve Barnes that the band has no plans to reunite for any reason.
- Brooke Cain and Steve Wiseman - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second season of FX/Hulu’s Chicago-set restaurant drama series “The Bear” is one of the top streaming shows in the nation, and former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski might as well be listed as a co-star.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In the dark comedy “Based on a True Story” on Peacock, a married couple launches a true crime podcast featuring an actual serial killer. Their primary competition is an established podcast called “Sisters in Crime,” whose hosts are played by the very funny June Diane Raphael and Jessica St. Clair.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Come on, Barbie, let’s go party — at the real-life Malibu Dreamhouse.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Now 46, multi-Grammy Award-winner Jason Mraz was born in 1977 — the same year Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis, then 42, released his melancholic country-music single “Middle Age Crazy.”
- Jenna Ross - Star Tribune (TNS)
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — Patty Wetterling spread the snapshots of her son Jacob across the dining room table. Jacob blowing out birthday candles. Jacob riding a horse. Jacob running a three-legged race with his best friend, Aaron.
- Maren Longbella - Star Tribune (TNS)
"The Art Thief" by Michael Finkel; Knopf (230 pages, $28)
- Dave Hage - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: 'Ultra-Processed People' investigates how the products of food science are harming consumers.
Coach Gil Thorp is eligible for senior discounts. As the comic turns 65, a new writer hopes to ‘bring the strip into our current age’
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Gil Thorp turns 65 this year on Sept. 8.
Aisha Harris' 'Wannabe' offers stream-of-consciousness-style musings on the pop culture that shaped her
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"It's nearly impossible to escape this world untouched by pop culture: moviegoing, TV watching, music listening," writes pop culture critic Aisha Harris in the introduction to her book, "Wannabe." "It doesn't all just happen to us — it helps shape us and informs how we move about the world, …
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A tragicomic tale about a man whose life is turned around when his wife falls ill.
- Michelle Baruchman - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — Politicians campaign by convincing the public they're the best person for the job. While serving in office, they have to be confident and ready to engage on policies and talking points at any moment.
Roseanne Barr faces backlash for Holocaust comments: 'Sarcasm or not, it's reprehensible and irresponsible'
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you're wondering why "She's Jewish" was trending on Twitter Tuesday evening, it's because Roseanne Barr is under fire ... again.
- AP
The NFL RedZone channel will be available to DirecTV customers for the first time as part of a multiyear renewal of its carriage agreement with NFL Media. The renewal keeps NFL Network on DirecTV and adds distribution on DirecTV Stream and U-verse. The NFL RedZone channel also will be carried on those platforms.
- Karla Ward - Lexington Herald-Leader (TNS)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bobby Osborne, a mandolin player who with his brother Sonny Osborne formed the bluegrass music duo The Osborne Brothers, has died. He was 91.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
James Cameron's "Titanic" is set to return to Netflix on July 1 — a little over a week after it was confirmed that five people had died aboard a submersible diving to the site of the Titanic shipwreck. Some are calling the entertainment company "rude and insensitive" for streaming the title …
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
HBO's controversial music industry drama "The Idol" concludes its debut season after just five episodes this weekend — and some viewers are divided.
- AP
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Authorities have confirmed that British actor Julian Sands died while hiking on a Southern California mountain. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that remains found by hikers have been identified as the 65-year-old Sands, who went missing in January. Sands starred in many acclaimed films of the 1980s and 90s, including the 1985 British romance “A Room With a View” opposite Helena Bonham Carter. He also appeared in the films “Arachnophobia,” “Naked Lunch,” “Boxing Helena” and “Leaving Las Vegas.” Sands made regular guest appearances on television series including “24,” “Dexter” and “Smallville.”