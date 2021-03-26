The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MATT O'BRIEN and KELVIN CHAN AP Technology Writers
-
It took a few minutes for Vignesh Sundaresan and Anand Venkateswaran to realize that they'd parted with $69.3 million for a digital artwork stored in a JPEG file, coincidentally securing their place in art history.
- KELVIN CHAN and MATT O'BRIEN AP Technology Writers
-
LONDON (AP) — When digital artist Beeple put an NFT digital artwork up for auction this month, he became instantly famous when it sold for almost $70 million. The record sale also sparked huge interest in digital certificates of authenticity based on cryptocurrency technology that are called…
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Maggie O'Farrell's “Hamnet,” an imagined take on the death of Shakespeare's son from the bubonic plague, has won the National Book Critics Circle prize for fiction.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
Jim Nantz's familiar introduction of “Hello friends” will continue to be heard on CBS for years to come.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
Mandy Moore, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beth Leavel, Jessica Hecht and dozens of other actors are teaming up to talk about something rarely mentioned on stage: periods.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jessica Walter, an actor whose career spanned six decades and included signature roles on “Arrested Development” and “Archer,” has died, her publicist has confirmed. She was 80.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jessica Walter, who played a scheming matriarch in TV’s “Arrested Development,” has died. She was 80.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Two national treasures, Oprah Winfrey and Amanda Gorman, have united for a TV event this week in honor of Women’s History Month.
The New Mexico Film Office says a new television series based on a popular true-crime podcast by the Wondery network has started production in Albuquerque and Moriarty.
PARIS (AP) — French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, who directed acclaimed movies such “A Sunday in the Country,” “Captain Conan” and “The Judge and the Assassin,” has died, according to his family. He was 79.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
NEW YORK (AP) — Morris Dickstein, an influential educator, critic and cultural historian who wrote often about the intersection between art and society, has died at age 81.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — America's most famous youth hockey team couldn't return to the ice without Minnesota.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Brevity may not be the soul of wit in "Nobody," but it is a good choice.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After a long, love-hate relationship with Twitter, Chrissy Teigen has left the social media platform.
- By The Associated Press
-
1. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is taking steps toward the reopening of the city's theaters, creating vaccination and testing sites for stage workers in a bid to restore a key part of New York's draw.
- Shant Shahrigian New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The hottest ticket on Broadway will soon be vaccines.
- Martha Ross The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp has lost his appeal of a U.K. court ruling that said a tabloid didn’t libel him when it labeled him a “wife beater,” given the “considerable” evidence that he battered his ex-wife Amber Heard on multiple occasions during their turbulent relationship and marriage.