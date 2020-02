Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.