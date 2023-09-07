- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson could get 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing for the rapes of two women two decades ago. A Los Angeles judge is set to sentence the 47-year-old actor Thursday. The sentencing will happen after the judge rules on a defense motion for a new trial that she's likely to reject, and after hearing statements from the victims. A jury in May found Masterson guilty of the forcible rape of the two women at his Hollywood-area home. The jurors failed to reach a verdict on a third rape allegation. Masterson's lawyers argued at trial that the encounter were consensual.
- Michelle Deal-Zimmerman - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
Bruce Springsteen shared late Thursday that he and the E Street Band would be postponing all scheduled performances for the month of September, including a show set for Saturday night at Oriole Park in Baltimore.
- AP
The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and canceling his September shows, citing doctors’ orders. Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.” The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain. The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Albany and Syracuse in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio. Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Prosecutors in New York were ready to present their case in a jury trial against Jonathan Majors on Wednesday after a monthlong delay.
Ava DuVernay makes history at the Venice Film Festival after being told, 'Don't apply. You won't get in'
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ava DuVernay made history Wednesday as the first African American woman to direct a feature in competition at the Venice Film Festival.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Woody Allen's appearance at the 80th Venice Film Festival in Italy to debut his latest movie was met with protests against him and other filmmakers who have been accused of sexual assault.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kourtney Kardashian says she is on the mend days after she was hospitalized for a health scare involving her pregnancy.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Whoopi Goldberg is not missing "The View" to be at Burning Man.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
You've heard of fashion model Naomi Campbell. Now introducing, fashion designer Naomi Campbell.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
I'll be missing you, indeed.
- Lyn Riddle - The State (TNS)
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Now comes Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet is not dead in Pablo Larraín’s “El Conde.” He is instead a 250-year-old vampire living in semi-exile and wishing for death in this audacious allegory about history’s tendency to repeat itself, shot in sublime, otherworldly black and white, writes Lindsey Bahr in her Associated Press review. It is fitting that the film, in theaters Friday and on Netflix Sept. 15, is being released around the 50-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 1973 coup which brought Pinochet to power. Pinochet’s regime tortured, killed and disappeared 3,065 people in the name of fighting communism, but for some in Chile the legacy is now remembered as not all bad.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
New Orleans rapper B.G., known for rapping alongside Lil Wayne and Juvenile in the 1990s group Hot Boys, was released from prison this week after more than a decade behind bars.
Review: Was Van Morrison's San Diego concert a celebration of classics, a classic bait-and-switch, or both?
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Van Morrison performed classic song after classic song Monday night in San Diego at his sold-out concert at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The fact that most were written by other artists — all dead for decades or, in some cases, even a few centuries — made the evening simultaneo…
‘The Killer,’ Michael Shannon’s directorial debut ‘Eric LaRue,’ other movies announced for Chicago International Film Fest
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — It’s not all death and dying, in various keys of seriousness.
Linda Evangelista reveals she's been battling cancer privately for 5 years, but she's ready to talk about it now
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Linda Evangelista revealed in a new interview that she has been privately battling breast cancer for five years.
- By The Associated Press
-
Tenor Stephen Gould says he has been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer. Gould withdrew this summer from the Bayreuth Festival in Germany, where he was to have sung the title roles in “Tannhäuser” and “Tristan und Isolde” and Siegfried in “Götterdämmerung.” Gould said in a statement he has bile duct cancer with complications. He wrote it is “a fatal disease with an outlook of several months to 10 months.” Gould was born in Virginia and has sung in many of the world’s major opera houses. According to the Mayo Clinic, biliary tract cancer often doesn’t cause any symptoms in the early stages.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
I get why AMC keeps reviving "The Walking Dead." The original series, which ran from 2010 to 2022, was one of the most popular shows in cable history. But ratings dropped over time as viewers realized that the writers had become obsessed with grossing them out.
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
-
A Victorian-style silver snake bangle Freddie Mercury wore with an ivory satin catsuit in the “Bohemian Rhapsody” video has sold for the highest price ever paid for a piece of jewelry owned by a rock star. Sotheby's says the sale price of nearly 700,000 pounds more than doubled the amount paid for John Lennon’s leather and bead talisman in 2008. The auction includes Mercury's flamboyant stage costumes, drafts to hits such as “We are the Champions” and the baby grand piano he composed Queen’s greatest hits on. More than 1,400 items are being sold by Mercury’s close friend, Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and all its possessions when he died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.
- Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — To celebrate the 30th anniversary of its groundbreaking 1993 album “Siamese Dream,” the Smashing Pumpkins will be putting on a pair of acoustic concerts at the intimate Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Angela Bassett is going to have to wait a little bit longer to get her Oscar. The 14th Governors Awards has been delayed from November until January, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday. The Academy, which puts on the Oscars, decided to delay the event due to the state of the industry, in which Hollywood’s writers and actors are months into strikes for fair contracts with major entertainment companies. Bassett was selected to receive the prestigious honorary Oscar statuette along with Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton at the event which will now be held on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
Gemma Chan calls out Hollywood's 'bad behavior,' but says it's 'risky' to 'bite the hand that feeds you'
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Gemma Chan has some thoughts about toxic work environments.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Big Brother," the frothy CBS reality competition that isolates strangers inside a custom-made house as they compete for a grand prize, is facing yet another controversy over a contestant's use of offensive language. And this time, it's raising questions about whether the series has a double…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jungkook, the youngest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will bring his solo work to the festival stage.