How are audiences trashing the 2022 Oscars? Let us count the ways ...

  • Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Even before Will Smith’s onstage assault of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday decidedly changed the vibe of Hollywood’s biggest night, sharp criticism of the telecast flew fast and furious from viewers at home and industry insiders alike.

LAPD is not investigating Will Smith, Chris Rock slapping incident at this time

  • Colleen Shalby - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Oscar presenter Chris Rock has declined to file a police report over actor Will Smith slapping him during the live broadcast of the Academy Awards ceremony and the LAPD is not investigating the incident at this time, the department said in a release Sunday night.

Commentary: The Oscars’ very weird night

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Did Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony achieve its goal, stated earlier this month by academy president David Rubin, to “prioritize the television audience, to increase viewer engagement and keep the show vital, kinetic, and relevant”? Um, be careful what you wish for, Oscar. The 94th an…

Oscars cheer moment and fan-favorite polls leave viewers saying huh?

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The producers behind this year's Academy Awards hyped the notion of the Twitter-voted fan favorite and a top cheer-worthy moment ever since it was announced in February. The actual moment during the show left many scratching their heads as to why it was even there.

In ‘CODA,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ found the ultimate Oscars underdog

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — In “The Power of the Dog,” a swaggering man of the West — authoritative, domineering, seemingly invincible — comes face-to-face with a most unexpected adversary, someone who looks harmless but turns out to be anything but. There’s a certain irony, then, that after looking like …

The power of the director: Why Jane Campion's Oscar win was overdue

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Jane Campion is now the third woman in history to win the Academy Award for director, joining a tiny pantheon of female filmmakers that will continue to grow and grow. The film academy certainly appears to have hit the accelerator: It took 81 years for Kathryn Bigelow to become…

This is what Will Smith and Chris Rock said during Oscars punch

  • Samantha Melbourneweaver - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — In the middle of the 2022 Oscars, actor Will Smith got out of his seat, walked on stage and hit presenter Chris Rock in the face. As the incident unfolded, the broadcast was muted, leaving American viewers wondering what was said between the two actors.