- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Boys in the Band” were winners at the GLAAD Media Awards, which included soccer’s Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger calling for transgender students to be accepted as “part of the team” in sports.
- By KEN RITTER Associated Press
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson and a Las Vegas hotel-casino have settled a lawsuit alleging that unnamed employees defamed Simpson by telling a celebrity news site he had been banned from the property in November 2017 for being drunk and disruptive.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The latest reboot of “MacGyver” has been blown to smithereens.
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The donor of a statue of the chief justice who served when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized racial segregation in 1896 might be willing to take it back.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Howard Weitzman, an attorney whose clients included Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and auto maker John DeLorean, has died. He was 81.
- By The Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Anne Beatts, a groundbreaking comedy writer who was on the original staff of “Saturday Night Live” and later created the cult sitcom “Square Pegs,” has died. She was 74.
- By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
-
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The 100th Miss America will be crowned before a live audience at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut following a year of virtual appearances and delayed competitions due to the pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After frantically trying to get an unedited, unfiltered photo of herself taken down online, Khloe Kardashian flexed her revenge body in a couple of videos Wednesday to prove that she really is fit — and not radically Photoshopped.
- By STEVEN WINE Associated Press
-
Parker Millsap, "Be Here Instead” (Okrahoma Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
At least two powerful figures will be voting Amanda Gorman for president as soon as the 23-year-old inauguration poet is eligible in 2036.
- Jon Bream Star Tribune (TNS)
-
After a series of deluxe reissues of three of Prince's biggest albums of the 1980s, his estate is exciting hardcore fans with the long-awaited emergence of the previously unreleased "Welcome 2 America" album from 2010.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix further beefed up its film catalog on Thursday in a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures' top releases in the U.S.
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Ryan Faughnder Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
At a time when every other studio wants to be a Netflix competitor, Sony Pictures has decided to become one of its top suppliers.
- By STEVEN WINE Associated Press
-
"Beautiful Scars,” Merry Clayton (Motown)
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
- By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI Associated Press
-
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police in Sri Lanka on Thursday arrested the reigning Mrs. World for pulling the crown off the head of the winner of a Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant and allegedly causing injuries. She was later released on bail.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
What is it that inspires some movies about space travel to be so solemn and joyless?
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Christina Ricci’s custody battle is over.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Longtime actor Walter Olkewicz, who had a recurring gig on “Twin Peaks” and appeared on popular series such as “ER” and “Seinfeld,” died Tuesday at age 72.