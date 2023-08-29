“The Last of Us” composer Gustavo Santaolalla says he never felt like he was “just writing music" for a video game. From the very beginning the Oscar-winner says he knew that “The Last of Us” “felt like a great story” that could easily be retold through any medium. The game is set in the aftermath of a global pandemic that has turned civilians into zombie-like creatures and the HBO adaptation received 24 Emmy nominations earlier this summer. Santaolalla, a major figure in the rock en Español scene, was nominated for his work on the show's third-episode — a complex love story that brought a tinge of hope to the dystopian nightmare.