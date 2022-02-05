Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Oscar nominations 2022: Complete predictions in all 23 categories

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards — aka, The One After the Train Station Ceremony — arrive bright and early Tuesday morning. If you're so inclined, you can set your alarm clock or, if you live in the greater Los Angeles area, you might simply find yourself awoken by the s…

Treasury urges closer watch on money laundering in fine art
Ap
AP

Treasury urges closer watch on money laundering in fine art

  • By FATIMA HUSSEIN - Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fine art isn’t just nice to look at — it’s also attractive to criminals trying to launder money, finance terrorism and trade illegal drugs and arms. And the Treasury Department wants art dealers and financiers to do something about that.

The evolution of Steve-O, where every act is his last
Ap
AP

The evolution of Steve-O, where every act is his last

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Steve-O dropped out of college in 1993. He told everyone his plan was to become a famous stuntman with his home video camera. He remembers people feeling genuinely sorry for him. To be fair, he wasn’t even sure it would work or that he’d be successful, in the least, he just wanted to amass e…

Ap
AP

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

  • AP

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

Ap
AP

NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico 50 years late

  • Daily News

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 50 years after Frank Serpico testified about endemic corruption in the New York Police Department, the department finally recognized his service and injury in the line of duty with an official certificate and inscribed medal of honor.

Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard
Ap
AP

Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard

  • By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo only needed one album to earn her the title of Billboard's 2022 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.