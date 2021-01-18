Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon
0
0
0
0
0

+4
Phil Spector's death resurrects mixed reaction from skeptics
Entertainment
AP

Phil Spector's death resurrects mixed reaction from skeptics

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phil Spector was viewed as a man with two distinct personas: The late music producer was regarded as a rock ‘n’ roll genius who elevated the genre with his “Wall of Sound” style in the 1960s and created hits for several big names from the Beatles to Tina Turner.

+4
Bowl games look to future after weathering challenging year
Entertainment
AP

Bowl games look to future after weathering challenging year

  • By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even after canceling the Tournament of Roses parade during the summer and scaling back the pregame festivities normally associated with the Rose Bowl, David Eads and his staff were still preparing for a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day to be played at t…