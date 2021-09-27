- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Dear White People” star John Patrick Amedori compared the show’s final season to zooming a spoon into a child’s mouth like an airplane. The trick for talking about topics as sensitive as those covered in Netflix’s Ivy League dramedy is to make it entertaining.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
One of the talking points heading into the No Filter Tour is that you better get tickets, 'cause this could be the last time.
- Deborah Vankin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Your bottom is in good hands at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Bringing “The Tragedy of Macbeth” to the big screen was a full-circle experience for Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Memory is a malleable, fragile thing.
Soundgarden on 30 years of 'Badmotorfinger,' the 'weird science project' that became a grunge classic
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — It's a rare feat for an artist's freakiest record to double as its commercial breakthrough.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For 50 years, Haile Gerima has been a beacon for genuine independence, free both from the strictures of the film industry and the constraints of conventional storytelling.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Awards: 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' wins best musical.
- By JIM SALTER - Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Rolling Stones are touring again, this time without their heartbeat, or at least their backbeat.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Awards: 'A Soldier's Play' wins best play revival.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Alanis Morrissette and Diablo Cody’s “Jagged Little Pill” head into the 74th Tony Awards on Sunday with a leading 15 nominations, followed by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (14 nominations), “Slave Play” (12) and “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” (12).
- Tim Balk - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The “best revival” could be Broadway itself.
- By The Associated Press
The Latest on the Tony Awards (all times local):
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 location…
- Indianapolis Business Journal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis museum that documents the life and writings of novelist Kurt Vonnegut has been named Indiana’s first-ever Literary Landmark by a national group.
- By MARY CAROLE MCCAULEY, The Baltimore Sun
BALTIMORE (AP) — The street artist known as Reed Bmore is accustomed to seeing his pieces fly high over the heads of the public as the ingenious wire sculptures dangle — cheekily, if illicitly — from light fixture and traffic signal power cables.
- By MARK KENNEDY - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The Oscars, Grammys, Emmys and Golden Globes have all held their ceremonies during the pandemic. Now it's time for the Tony Awards, celebrating an art form that really needs the boost — live theater.
Alanis Morissette talks 'Jagged Little Pill' album and possible Tony Awards sweep: 'I still pinch myself!'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Alanis Morissette had at least 15 very sound reasons for taking Sunday off to fly to New York from the West Coast leg of her ongoing 25th anniversary "Jagged Little Pill" concert tour, which celebrates her 33-million-selling 1995 breakthrough album.
- By LORELEI GOFF, The Greeneville Sun
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An innovative project created in Greeneville shines a light on a shadow that darkens the lives of many young people across the nation.
- By MAKENZIE BOUCHER, The Times
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Walking down the recently waxed floors of the R.W. Norton Art Gallery, the eyes are drawn to the vibrant blue and yellow embroidered piece that elegantly hangs at the end of the corridor.
- AP
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Female actors and filmmakers swept the top awards at the San Sebastian film festival on Saturday, with the Golden Shell for the best film going to “Blue Moon" ("Crai Nou”) by Romanian director Alina Grigore.