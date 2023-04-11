Aspiring screenwriter Advika finds herself in a whirlwind romance with a famous director she meets while working the bar at an Oscars afterparty. Almost before she knows it, Advika is married to Julian. When Julian’s first ex-wife dies shortly after, her will promises Advika $1 million and a film reel if she divorces the man. “Advika and the Hollywood Wives” by Kirthana Ramisetti follows Advika as she uncovers everything she can about her husband's' three previous marriages. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel is a page-turner packed with mystery, drama and romance. “Advika and the Hollywood Wives” is scheduled for release April 11 from Grand Central.