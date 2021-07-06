- Lisa Deaderick The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
One of a number of statements that stood out during the recent court hearing regarding the conservatorship of pop star Britney Spears was the singer's testimony that she was being forced to remain on birth control against her will.
- Danielle Broadway Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Terrible things are happening in the eerie town of Shadyside, Ohio, otherwise known as "the killer capital of the U.S.A.," and when it comes to the first part of Netflix's "Fear Street Trilogy," people want answers.
- Josh Rottenberg Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For a movie called "No Sudden Move," Steven Soderbergh's new noir thriller does a whole lot of abrupt zigging and zagging.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
Summer is officially in full swing, and it’s time to pack in as much summer fun as possible before the hazy and humid dog days of August roll in. And of course, “summer fun” also means watching movies when you need to beat the heat. Rather than suggest the well-worn favorites like “Jaws,” “I…
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears’ first manager, who scored her a six-album deal at the age of 16 and was reinstated into the gig when her father took over, has resigned, claiming the pop star intends to retire from performing.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
Ever since Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), better known as Black Widow, kicked-boxed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for a standalone movie, and for good reason. She’s astonishingly lethal but also incredibly human, with a dark and mysterious backs…
BOSTON (AP) — The Peabody Essex Museum is offering vaccination clinics and expanding its hours as the coronavirus pandemic eases in Massachusetts, museum officials announced Tuesday.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News and NBC personality Megyn Kelly will host a weekday live talk show on SiriusXM this fall, building upon a successful podcast.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Scarlett Johansson has had quite a bit of time to think about a “ Black Widow ” movie. After all, she’s played the character in seven movies spanning 10 years.
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park said that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride's seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Houck, who drove Martin Luther King Jr. and his family around Atlanta during the Civil Rights movement, is reopening his Civil Rights Tours Atlanta bus tours after shutting down during the pandemic.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — “Sesame Street” is about to get a whole lot cuter.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — In his first major role on screen, Javon Anderson goes toe-to-toe with Don Cheadle.
- Tribune News Service Tribune News Service (TNS)
The remake of a popular '90s video game and movie series tops the DVD releases for the week of July 13.
Album reviews: Tyler, the Creator, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Tyler, the Creator
David Harbour explains how ‘Black Widow’ offers answers about one of Marvel’s most mysterious heroes
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
The new “Black Widow” movie untangles a web of secrets surrounding one of Marvel’s most mysterious characters.
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
What’s the song of the summer? That’s a question that I’ll be dodging for the 2021 playlist I’ve compiled for you here.
The Weather Channel embracing more climate change coverage: ‘This is a full-scale assault on this topic’
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The Atlanta-based Weather Channel said it’s committed to tackling climate change with more vigor than it ever has.
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
You might swear you spent the pandemic watching every worthwhile show. Maybe — but I doubt it.
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Voice” coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma.