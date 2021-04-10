Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon
Entertainment
AP

Mrs. World gives up crown after onstage melee in Sri Lanka

  • BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The reigning Mrs. World on Friday relinquished her title while defending her decision to pull the crown off the head of the winner of this year's Mrs. Sri Lanka, whom she falsely claimed to be a divorcee and unqualified to take part in the contest.

Entertainment
AP

DMX rapped, and lived, with a ferocity unmatched in the annals of hip-hop

  • August Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In a November interview with Talib Kweli, rapper DMX was searingly candid about his drug use and the trauma that drove it. "I learned that I had to deal with the things that hurt me," he said. "I didn't really have anybody to talk to … talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakn…

+5
How an Irish town became home for an animation powerhouse
Entertainment
AP

How an Irish town became home for an animation powerhouse

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The medieval town of Kilkenny in the southeast of Ireland is an unlikely home for a perennial Oscar contender. But there, among cathedral spires and castle parapets, the animation studio Cartoon Saloon has carved out a factory of hand-drawn artistry and local folklore that ha…

Entertainment
AP

Hip-hop icon DMX, chart-topping rapper and movie star, dead at age 50

  • Larry McShane New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK — Hip-hop icon DMX, the talented but troubled rap star whose hit-making careers in music and movies disappeared amid his drug addiction and constant legal woes, died Friday after suffering a heart attack in his Westchester County home a week ago, his family confirmed.