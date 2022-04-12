Sherman's Lagoon

Q&A: Mark Wenner looks back on 50 years of The Nighthawks

  • Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

PITTSBURGH — Mark Wenner discovered the blues while he was in high school in Bethesda, Maryland, and started messing around with harmonica, in part, because of a 1965 recording of “Born in Chicago” by the Paul Butterfield Blues Band.

Complete list of winners from the CMT Music Awards

  • By The Associated Press

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners at the CMT music awards. Underwood and Aldean won video of the year and collaborative video of the year Monday night for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” on the show from Nashville, Tennessee that uses fan votes to honor the best in country music videos. Other winners included Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Maddie & Tae, Parker McCollum and George Strait.

Rachel Maddow returns to MSNBC, will switch to once a week

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has some good news and bad news for her fans. She returned Monday from a two-month hiatus and will work her five-night schedule for the rest of the month. But starting in May, MSNBC's most popular personality says she will be on TV only one night a week — Monday. The other nights, MSNBC will rotate in guest hosts. Maddow says that for big news events and the weeks leading up to the midterm election, she will work more. At least MSNBC has her part of the time: CNN is still figuring out what to do in its 9 p.m. Eastern hour after Chris Cuomo was fired in December.

Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news

  • AP

Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married. But some fans were left confused by her lengthy post Monday. Spears said she had gained weight after a trip to Maui with Sam Asghari but recently gained it back, leading Asghari to joke about a food pregnancy. But she said she took a pregnancy test and it was positive. The pop star also confused fans when she referred to “my husband” in the post. The 40-year-old Spears and the 28-year-old Asghari were engaged last September after dating for five years. Spears has two teen boys with ex Kevin Federline.

‘Queen of Versailles Reigns Again’ revisits Florida mega-mansion construction

  • Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jackie Siegel, the wife of Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel, and star of the documentary “Queen of Versailles” is back in a new show that once again follows the construction of the family’s massive 90,000 square-foot mega-mansion named “Versailles.”

Giant mural of Prince to enliven downtown Minneapolis

  • Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — Prince vetoed a statue, too concerned that people might deface it. But the unpredictable, controlling music icon was OK with somehow being commemorated in his hometown. Well before he died, he approved a mural that will finally come to fruition next month on a downtown Minneapo…

Jada Pinkett Smith makes first public appearance since Oscars slap

  • Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)

Jada Pinkett Smith stunned at her first appearance since the Oscars on Saturday, sporting a show-stealing strapless, glittering gold gown at the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

What we learned about Kanye, Pete Davidson and more from the Kardashians' new show

  • Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It's up for debate whether the Kardashian-Jenner family's brief absence from reality TV has made the heart grow fonder, especially since their flagship E! series began to fizzle near the end. But one thing's for certain: There's still plenty of keeping up to do with the headlines they inspire.

Review: Eye-opening historical fiction 'Take My Hand'

  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

Newly graduated from Tuskegee, Civil Townsend takes on her first job as a nurse at a family planning clinic in 1973. She’s ready to make a difference and help the women in her community. But her very first case tests her in a way that will haunt her for decades to come. “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez explores the complex psychological impact of making decisions about reproduction or, conversely, having those decisions made for you without consent. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel's detailed descriptions and wealth of historical references command rapt attention. “Take My Hand” is scheduled for release on Tuesday.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson pivots to baseball in a Broadway play

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Earlier this month, Jesse Tyler Ferguson got a private tour of hallowed ground — Yankee Stadium. He and the cast of the Broadway revival of the baseball-themed “Take Me Out” got to walk on the grass and soak in the silent stands. Ferguson says he wasn’t expecting to be as moved as he was. Life was imitating art since the last scene of Richard Greenberg’s play is a private moment in an empty Yankee Stadium. “Take Me Out” explores what happens when Major League Baseball’s MVP comes out as gay, tracing the way that news unsettles the team and unleashes toxic prejudices.