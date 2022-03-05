The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Provided he doesn’t catch COVID the day before, or end up stuck on a yacht somewhere with Elon Musk, or pull out of the lineup in protest (as he recently threatened to do) because Billie Eilish declined to apologize to Travis Scott for something she didn’t actually say, Kanye W…
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Julia Fox says being around rapper Kanye West was “like a crash course on how to be famous.” And some parts were even real.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy spoke Friday about his mental state after fleeing Ukraine for Los Angeles.
Review: Netflix’s ‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’ is a love story, not an art story — and that’s why it works
- Christopher Knight - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“The Andy Warhol Diaries,” a six-part documentary series launching Wednesday on Netflix, is not the place to go for enlightening interpretation and analysis of the paintings of soup cans, celebrities, tabloid news and disaster crack-ups, not to mention the racy films, that made Andy Warhol (…
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — A decade ago, Atlanta bestselling author Karin Slaughter was in talks to have one of her books turned into a possible TV series.
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Cheating spouses. Scheming teenagers. Creepy guys in hoodies. For lovers of TV thrillers, the list of possible murder suspects is long, if somewhat predictable. For makers of TV thrillers, however, the show-killer list is short, but also predictable.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Several years ago, Amin Nawabi sat for a series of interviews with friend and filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen with a caveat: in telling his story, his identity would remain private to the world, freeing him to speak openly about his harrowing experiences as a child refugee escaping war-torn …
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Pieces of Her," which premiered Friday on Netflix and based on the 2018 Karin Slaughter novel of the same name, is a tidy and effective thriller without much to say about the state of anything at all. The ratio of violence to running time is low, which is welcome, and there is barely any se…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Director Mimi Cave was driving one day when she got an email from a name she didn’t recognize. It was Sebastian Stan, writing under a pseudonym.
- Jon Bream and Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Morris Day is having a bad time with the Prince estate.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld counts his mother-in-law among the people in Ukraine who have been displaced by Russia’s unprovoked invasion. But his colleagues are coming to her rescue.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'The Courtship'
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“The Dropout” starring Amanda Seyfried on Hulu is a retelling of the wildly dishonest rise and eventual, if belated, fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her biotech firm Theranos. In short: Theranos raised billions on the promise that it could build a small, portable device that would change medici…
- Anousha Sakoui and Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — YouTuber Ethan Klein is familiar with the boundaries for what you can post on social media. His legal battles have set precedents for commentary and fair use on the platform. For him, the latest music video by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West might have gone too far.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Robert Pattinson is the sixth actor to star as the Dark Knight on the big screen (eighth if you count animated features) since Michael Keaton put on the cowl in Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" and launched the Caped Crusader's modern film franchise.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“That ‘70s Show” stars Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher have launched a $30 million GoFundMe fundraiser to support the “proud and brave” Ukrainians on the ground of the besieged country, with plans to match donations up to $3 million.
- AP
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of March 7, 2022 :