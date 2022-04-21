Like most any boy growing up in Mobile, Walker Hayes’ early goal in his sporting career was obvious. Star at Alabama and then be drafted into the NFL. While it hasn’t quite worked out that way for the country music singer/songwriter, he’s found the No. 1 overall draft pick of his profession. Hayes, who will appear in concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night, five days before the draft kicks off in town, had the megahit of 2021 with “Fancy Like.” The song not only crushed it on the charts and through every music medium, it also launched a dance craze thanks to a TikTok he and daughter Lela concocted. Hayes’ mention of Applebee’s restaurant in the lyrics basically made his song part of the menu.