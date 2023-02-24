Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon

 Jim Toomey
Review: The enjoyably grisly 'Cocaine Bear' is nothing to sniff at

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In September 1985, Tennessee authorities discovered the body of Andrew Carter Thornton II, a former narcotics officer turned drug smuggler who had fallen to his death from a plane. The bags full of cocaine he was transporting into the country took longer to recover. By the time the illicit c…

'Succession' creator says upcoming 4th season is its last
'Succession' creator says upcoming 4th season is its last

  • AP

The creator of the hit HBO series “Succession” says the upcoming fourth season will be its last. Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker in a piece posted online Thursday that he wanted the show’s many fans to know the end was approaching. Armstrong, who has won multiple Emmys for the series, says he likes the idea of fans going into the upcoming season knowing the end is near. HBO confirms the fourth season, which premieres next month, will be the show's last. “Succession” follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It won best drama series at the Emmys in 2020 and 2022.

Review: 'Cocaine Bear,' 100% pure, uncut junk with no high
Review: 'Cocaine Bear,' 100% pure, uncut junk with no high

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Yes, there’s a giant bear and, yes, it does a ton of coke. And, yes, just as you probably suspected, the movie blows, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. He writes Hollywood has officially sunk very low with “Cocaine Bear,” way past other films where the title alone is all you need to know, like “Snakes on a Plane” or “Sharknado.” Aping other genres of filmmaking, this one never finds its own voice or a way to integrate the ultra-violence with the dark comedy. If you think it’s hysterical to see a bear do a bump off a severed leg, by all means, go. The R-rated mess hits theaters Friday.

Review: Gracie Abrams is confessional on 'Good Riddance'
Review: Gracie Abrams is confessional on 'Good Riddance'

  • By ELISE RYAN - Associated Press

The title for Gracie Abrams’ debut album is referenced early in its opening track, “The Best.” She admits: “You’re the worst of my crimes/You fell hard/ I thought, ‘good riddance.’” As the music intensifies, so do the depths of her admissions. Those confessions set the tone for the album, writes Associated Press reviewer Elise Ryan. The album is co-written and produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner and his collaboration brings a stripped back direction to many tracks, evident in the emotive acoustics of “Amelie” and “This is What the Drugs Are For.” “Good Riddance” is out Friday.

Usher eyes EGOT, talks Vegas residency and Super Bowl debate
Usher eyes EGOT, talks Vegas residency and Super Bowl debate

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

Nearly two decades after his classic “Confessions” album, Usher is spilling more of his inner thoughts. The multi-hyphenate megastar is aiming to become a member of the EGOT club before his career ends, referring to the rare entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. The R&B singer made the admission while discussing newly added dates for his “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency” show. In addition to showcasing hits from his massive catalog, Usher’s Las Vegas residency celebrates the 25th anniversary of his 1997 sophomore album “My Way” which catapulted him into stardom. The eight-time Grammy winner is also prepping a new album.

Sondheim covers on Instagram, TikTok paved Eleri Ward's path

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Eleri Ward had Stephen Sondheim’s “Every Day a Little Death” stuck in her head. She recorded a video on her iPhone and posted it to Instagram nearly four years ago, kicking off a career that wound through TikTok, a recording contract, touring with Josh Groban and now the release of her second indie-folk CD of Sondheim covers. “Keep a Tender Distance" will be released Friday. Ward is currently in the midst of a winter/spring solo tour with dates across the U.S. She also made her off-Broadway debut last fall as a swing in “Only Gold.”

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.

Lift her up: Rihanna follows show-stopping Super Bowl gig with Oscars performance

  • Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Super Bowl LVII halftime show was clearly not enough for Rihanna and certainly not enough for her Navy of fans. The music superstar and her newly revealed baby bump will take the stage at the 95th Academy Awards next month to perform her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up," s…