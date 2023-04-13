- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Anne Perry, a prolific British crime writer with a murderous past that was brought to light in Peter Jackson's 1994 film "Heavenly Creatures," has died. She was 84.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hot off her BAFTAs rap glory, Ariana DeBose has been tapped to host the Tony Awards for the second year in a row.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The network that put the prestige into prestige television has just been devoured by the artistic revolution it helped spark.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
Death comes in various ways in “Mafia Mamma,” starring Toni Collette as a suburban mom and reluctant Roman mob boss. There’s bullets, poison, and sharp stiletto heels to the groin and eyeball. But the worst kind, writes Associated Press film critic Jocelyn Noveck in her review, is death by cliche — and this movie has all the Italian ones you can imagine, from grape-stomping to cannoli. The versatile Collette almost saves the day, and there are funny moments. But this film can’t decide what it wants to be — madcap comedy, crime epic, or tale of female empowerment — and remains an intermittently entertaining muddle. Opens in theaters Friday.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Mo’Nique is suing Paramount and CBS, seeking what the Oscar-winning actor and comedian says are unpaid royalties from her sitcom “The Parkers.” The breach-of-contract lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. It alleges that the defendants artificially depressed the show’s profitability to retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due to Mo'Nique's production company. “The Parkers” ran for five seasons between 1999 and 2004 on the now-defunct UPN network, and has run in syndication and streamed on Netflix in the years since. Representatives for the defendants did not respond to emails seeking comment. Mo'Nique first gained fame as a stand-up comic. She later won an Oscar for the 2009 film “Precious.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Queen Latifah, Super Mario, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Daddy Yankee and mariachi music are the latest additions to the U.S. National Recording Registry, which means a selection of their recordings have been dubbed "audio treasures worthy of preservation" by the Library of Congress.
- By BERENICE BAUTISTA - Associated Press
“Elemental’’ director Peter Sohn says his parents ignited the spark for the upcoming Disney and Pixar animated film. Both of his parents emigrated from Korea, and he's appreciative of all they've done for their family. That theme of family, along with tolerance and migration, runs through "Elemental,'' which will be released this summer. The animated film is about a family of fire elements who migrate to Element City, a place where there are also inhabitants of water, air and earth. Ember, a fire element, meets Wade, a water element who lives in Element City. Wade gets Ember to see life outside her Firetown neighborhood. The two learn to become friends despite their differences and elements.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Melissa Schuman has moved to sue Nick Carter for alleged sexual assault and battery five years after Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges against the Backstreet Boys singer.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ariana Grande posted a TikTok video on Tuesday addressing "concerns" about her appearance and urging people to refrain from commenting on other people's bodies.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
For several months, Fox News treated Donald Trump like yesterday's news. But the former president has come roaring back to the channel most favored by conservatives, as most recently seen by Tucker Carlson's hour-long friendly interview on Tuesday. Until Sean Hannity's similar interview two weeks ago, Trump hadn't been interviewed on the network since last September. Fox didn't even carry his November announcement that he was running again for president in full on the network. The return has been most pronounced since Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury. Fox says that it's following the news, not necessarily the strong ratings that Trump delivers.
Judge in defamation case against Fox News considers investigation into whether network improperly withheld evidence
- AP
- By MCIHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled a streaming service combining iconic HBO programming such as “The Sopranos” with a mix of unscripted TV series. It's a push to reap more subscribers from what so far has been a muddled media merger. The $16-per-month service, called Max, will be released May 23 in the U.S. and automatically replace the company’s existing HBO Max in what is being promised as a seamless transition. The existing Discovery Plus app featuring reality and unscripted series such as “Fixer Upper” from a collection of TV networks will still be offered.
- Associated Press
Warner Bros. Discovery is sticking with safe bet franchises that will likely lure viewers, including a “Harry Potter” series and a “Game of Thrones” prequel. Executives touted the new Max service debuting May 23 and made original Warner Bros. Discovery programming announcements during a presentation for journalists and investors on Wednesday. The “Harry Potter” series for Max is planned as a decade-long series retelling the events of the seven books by J.K. Rowling about the boy wizard. The “Game of Thrones” prequel for HBO will be based on novellas by George R. R. Martin who will also swerve as a writer and executive producer.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One box combo the Posty Way, please.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
There’s a new salvo in the fight to control Disney World. Allies appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to take over the resort’s governing board are proposing a resolution to expand their authority weeks after their predecessors stripped it. Supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District say the board has “superior authority” over land development decisions at Walt Disney World. That includes two tiny Disney-controlled cities in the district. Board members say their predecessors pulled a fast one when they voted to essentially dissolve the body’s powers before the DeSantis appointees took their seats. DeSantis’ feud with Disney started last year over the company's opposition to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.
- Meg James and Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Warner Bros. Discovery is brandishing its favorite wand, confirming plans for a highly anticipated “Harry Potter” television series, among other high-profile projects for the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Warner Bros. Discovery has stripped "HBO" from its streaming service name, which now will simply be called Max, signaling a new era for the company's streaming ambitions.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Disneyland's Splash Mountain — the famed log flume ride whose imagery is rooted in the dated and racist 1946 film "Song of the South" — has an end date. Guests will have their final chance to plunge a five-story drop through a briar patch on May 30, giving Disneyland attendees …
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
After several years of painful controversy, Patrisse Cullors is focusing on her art. The longtime artist, activist and author is best known for her role as co-founder of Black Lives Matter. She resigned in 2021, amid controversy over allegations of financial mismanagement. She says her art has saved her from depression, anxiety and fear. Cullors is currently involved in several projects, including a gallery exhibit of her tapestries, made of vintage mud cloth and cowrie shells, representing traditions of the Ifa religion of the Yoruba in West Africa. She recently performed a solo piece of performance art at the Broad museum with themes that dovetail with her activism, and has another show at UCLA's Fowler Museum later this year.
- AP
Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr. has been tapped to address graduates at Tulane University’s Unified Commencement next month. Officials said Wednesday that Odom, known for his role as the original Aaron Burr in the hit musical “Hamilton,” will be the keynote speaker for ceremonies scheduled Saturday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. in Yulman Stadium. Tulane President Michael Fitts says Odom is a great fit to speak with graduates who engage in multi-disciplined learning because his career reflects “the inspiration found in crossing genres and boundaries.”
- By LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press
At the famous Abbey Road Studios in London to present a special selection of songs recorded in spatial audio for Apple Music, Alicia Keys revealed another upcoming project. She told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it's a reimagining of her iconic hit “If I Ain't Got You” for Netflix’s upcoming “Bridgerton” prequel. The song from 2003’s “The Diary of Alicia Keys” will feature in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which premieres May 4, and Keys is shooting the accompanying video in London this week. Keys is also releasing eight spatial audio albums April 28 on Apple Music.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
French actor Gérard Depardieu has denied any criminal behavior after facing a new wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations made by 13 women over the past two decades.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Renfield” has fine, crafty actors in its corner. The reliable Nicolas Cage, a guy who always gives 110%, is in there, sprinkling delightful expressions of enthusiasm (“wooo!”) under his Dracula breath. Awkwafina plays an honest New Orleans cop amid a sea of corrupt, mobbed-up toadies, with …
- By RANDALL CHASE - Associated Press
The judge presiding over a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox denied the company’s request Wednesday to hold separate trials — one for Fox News and another for the network’s parent company. The request by Dominion Voting Systems came a day after its attorneys told the judge that Fox attorneys had withheld critical information about the role that company founder Rupert Murdoch, who is chairman of Fox. Corp., played at Fox News. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who consolidated the cases against both entities in December, refused Dominion’s request to hold a separate trial during which Murdoch would testify as a Fox News witness.