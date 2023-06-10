Sherman's Lagoon

Music Review: Jess Williamson's 'Time Ain't Accidental' spans the American west and human heart
Music Review: Jess Williamson's 'Time Ain't Accidental' spans the American west and human heart

  • By AMANCAI BIRABEN - Associated Press

Jess Williamson’s fifth solo album “Time Ain’t Accidental” takes place on a lyrical road trip that unpacks America, its western landscapes, reckless storms and evanescent roots, transforming country music’s legacy into her own search for redemption, writes Associated Press reviewer Amancai Biraben. Love is both a delusion and a cure as her lyrics trace her roots in Texas, reinvention in California and all the pitstops in between. Mapping her heart along the desert zephyrs, country stores and two-step bars, Williamson paints a picture of love in all its pain and glory.

Chelsea Peretti on her directorial debut 'First Time Female Director,' premiering at Tribeca

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Chelsea Peretti plays a first-time director in her directorial debut, “First Time Female Director.” The film premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival takes an acutely meta premise in lampooning the tumultuous experience of an inexperienced woman brought in to a direct a play at a small local theater in Glendale, California, after its original male director is accused of misconduct. In one scene, while Peretti’s character bangs a trash can lid and shouts “Learn your blocking,” a cast member grumbles, “We replaced a predator with a female disaster.” “First Time Female Director" is up for sale at Tribeca.

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will tour with stops in Europe and Britain to support war effort

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will tour for the second straight summer, appearing in eight cities in Europe and Britain in support of the nation’s war effort against Russia. Keri-Lynn Wilson, the Canadian-Ukrainian wife of Metropolitan Opera general manager Peter Gelb, will conduct the tour, which runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3 and is being produced by the Met and the Teatr Wielki-Polish National Opera. The Aug. 24 concert at Berlin’s Schönhausen Palace coincides with Ukrainian Independence Day and will be a free outdoor performance.

Neil Young announces West Coast solo tour

  • George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

SAN DIEGO — Neil Young is set to kick off his first tour in four years, a July solo outing on the West Coast that appears likely to be a prelude to a more extensive national concert trek. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee plans to largely showcase songs he he has never perfo…

Indie artist Caroline Rose is proud of new album’s vulnerability, despite moments of regret
Indie artist Caroline Rose is proud of new album's vulnerability, despite moments of regret

  • By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press

During a recent performance at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, indie musician Caroline Rose disappeared from the stage and emerged moments later atop a table in the back of the room. “We’re going to do a trust fall,” they told the audience, encouraging concertgoers to gather around before plunging backward into the sea of people. The stunt was emblematic of her latest album about a breakup and its aftermath. Rose says this level of vulnerability was new for her and that she is still processing whether it was even the right choice. But despite having “huge moments of regret,” she tends to think it was ultimately worth it.

Review: 'The Crowded Room' is a crime thriller starring Tom Holland (no spoilers)

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Let's talk about spoilers. Apart from the occasional plea to an audience, "Please do not reveal the shocking conclusion," as in punchline movies like "Sleuth" or "The Sixth Sense," spoilers were until relatively recently not a thing. These days, some viewers think nothing should ever be reve…

After making Oscar history, Troy Kotsur pays tribute to his father in new short film
After making Oscar history, Troy Kotsur pays tribute to his father in new short film

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

When Troy Kotsur made history as the first Deaf male actor win an Oscar at the Academy Awards, he was thinking about his father. To Kotsur, his persistence comes directly from his father. At the Oscar podium, Kotsur called his dad his hero. In “To My Father,” a short film premiering this week at the Tribeca Film Festival, Kotsur extends and deepens that tribute to explain his father’s story and how it shaped him. Kotsur's father was a police chief in Arizona who was paralyzed in a car accident, but still managed to communicate with his Deaf son.