- By EMRAH GUREL - Associated Press
SELCUK, Turkey (AP) — Black-eyed Nirvana and Mr. Isa, two male camels from the western Aydin province of Turkey and wearing colorful saddles, circled the grounds with their owners and then wrestled fiercely as thousands cheered.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Given the opportunity to answer allegations of grievous misbehavior — including claims of sexist remarks and racist actions — on his sets, Joss Whedon copped to affairs (saying he "had" to have them) and situations he "should have handled better" in his personal life, but disputed claims fro…
- By ASTRID SUÁREZ - Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — For decades renowned Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez kept the public from knowing about an intimate aspect of his life: He had a daughter with a Mexican writer, with whom he had an extramarital affair in the early 1990s.
- Trevor Metcalfe - The Virginian-Pilot (TNS)
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach singer, producer and philanthropist Pharrell Williams challenged corporate America to “do more and channel their energy in the right direction” by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting equity measures during a speech Monday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
An ongoing health issue caused pop superstar Celine Dion to cancel another string of concerts as she focuses on her recovery.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — “The Harder They Fall” and “King Richard” topped the African American Film Critics Association Awards, the group announced Monday.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Television, obviously, is a medium of pictures. Yet for many, many years, owing to technical, practical and economic reasons, the pictures were not much to look at: flatly lighted, stolidly framed, fashioned to convey dialogue, broad action and necessary information but rarely to communicate…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At the Martin Luther King Freedom Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, rapper Lil Durk brought controversial country star Morgan Wallen onstage to perform their Top 14 hit, "Broadway Girls."
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz make beautiful movies together. You watch their latest collaboration, "Parallel Mothers," with simultaneous joy and regret: the former for the way in which the film creates its rich world, the latter for the fact that by necessity it must eventually end. It …
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
On top of all the renewed worry about COVID, Kacey Musgraves faces what seems like another daunting hurdle heading into her tour this week: singing the ultra-personal, heartbreak-filled songs off her latest album night after night.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Before taping a recent episode of “Jeopardy!,” current host and all-time greatest player Ken Jennings had a piece of advice for contestants facing reigning champion Amy Schneider.
‘Archive 81′ review: Netflix series based on a horror podcast is a slow-burn kind of thriller. Don’t binge this one
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
To binge or not to binge: That is the question. Millions assume the answer is “binge!” and that’s that. If a series is any good, the only options are binge-watch or ignore altogether, since life is short and the queue is long. Right?
- Larry McShane - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — In glitzy Instagram posts and media sitdowns, Tyra Myricks laid claim to the legacy of the man she calls her father — the late and legendary DJ Jam Master Jay.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
A week after his death, Bob Saget got one more show on “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Betty White's enduring legacy needs no introduction.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Schapiro, a prize-winning photographer whose indelible images ranged from the March on Washington to the set of “The Godfather” and other films, has died at age 87.
- AP
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world.
- By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A cold case team that combed through evidence for five years in a bid to unravel one of World War II's enduring mysteries has reached what it calls the “most likely scenario” of who betrayed Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank and her family.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Jumping in the wayback machine for a look at the Billboard Hot 100 chart from 30 years ago this week:
- By BILL LYNCH, Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — On a busy holiday afternoon at the Capitol Market, Kanawha County native Kevin Struthers was trying not to sound too excited about his job, but sometimes it’s near impossible for him not to gush.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the married writing duo behind Showtime's "Yellowjackets," started with a simple idea: What if a girl's sports team was in a plane crash and had to survive? What materialized is a compelling and unnerving coming-of-age tale —a chilling remix of "My-So-Called L…