- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
-
King Charles III will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey in an event full of all the pageantry Britain can muster. Clergymen will hand over the medieval symbols of power — the rod, the scepter and the orb — and brass bands and soldiers in bearskin hats will march through the streets. The new king and queen will presumably end the day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. But there’s purpose behind the pomp: to buttress the crown’s foundations and show that the people of the United Kingdom still support their monarch. The festivities have been tailored to better reflect modern Britain, where about 18% of the population describe themselves as belonging to an ethnic minority.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer.
-
It looks likely to be a long grind for Hollywood writers who have gone on strike to preserve pay and hang on to job security. Members of the Writers Guild of America picketed in Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday, a day after their contract expired. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years, brought on by the economic pressures of the streaming era, has already led to most late-night shows going into reruns. Some scripted productions have also pushed pause, and many more could follow if it gets stretched out. With no talks at the moment and none pending, a solution does not appear near.
- AP
-
Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years are divorcing. Costner's publicist said in a statement Tuesday that due to circumstances beyond the actor's control, he and wife Christie Baumgartner are ending their marriage. Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, were married at his Colorado ranch in 2004. They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together. It was the second marriage for the 68-year-old Costner, the Oscar and Emmy-winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves" and "The Bodyguard.” He also has four adult children from previous relationships.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — "Dancing with the Stars" is sashaying back to its former home, ABC, after one season on Disney+.
- Josh Rottenberg and Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Just hours after a midnight deadline to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios on a new contract expired, thousands of striking members of the Writers Guild of America set down their pens, stepped away from their laptops and took their fight to the streets on Tuesday.
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’ wife says he wanted to be ‘everyone’s Superman’ in first interview since his death
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The December death of fan-favorite entertainer Stephen “tWitch” Boss shocked those close to him and made others realize their own struggles, his wife said in her first interview since the tragedy.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Late night network programs “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” shutdown production Tuesday after the Writers Guild of America went on strike.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Paul McCartney, Hailee Steinfeld and native New Yorker Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the stars who will headline talks at the Tribeca Festival next month, organizers announced Tuesday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Drummer D.H. Peligro died in October due to effects of fentanyl and heroin, the Los Angeles medical examiner determined Tuesday.
- Fielding Buck - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Dutton Ranch put its brand on the Stagecoach Country Music Festival on Sunday as singers and actors from “Yellowstone” made appearances throughout the event.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Serena Williams brought not one, but two guests to this year's Met Gala: her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and a baby on the way.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A filmmaker recently received a cease-and-desist letter from Coachella's parent company after editing together and posting a video of Frank Ocean's performance at the festival.
Movie review: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is one last laugh-filled and emotional jaunt through the cosmos from James Gunn
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
Go big AND go home.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Newly streaming this week on Netflix is a bold one-shot thriller, “Soft & Quiet,” written and directed by first-time filmmaker Beth de Araújo. Released theatrically last fall, “Soft & Quiet” is daring in both form and content, as de Araújo utilizes the real-time conceit to tackle a r…
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
Claus Guth's controversial staging of Puccini's “La Bohème,” set on a spaceship and a planet's barren surface, returns to the Paris Opéra six years after an audience uproar at its premiere caused conductor Gustavo Dudamel to momentarily stop the show. Guth imagines the drama unfolding across an unspecified future, perhaps 50 years from now or possibly 1,000. Set designer Étienne Pluss takes inspiration Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” and created a doomed spaceship on a raked stage for the first two acts and a bleak planet for the final two. There are 12 performances through June 4.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Paul Stanley of Kiss, who hasn’t hesitated with self-expression as the rock band’s “Starchild,” on Sunday shared his thoughts about the difference between teaching acceptance of trans people and “encouraging” children to question their own gender as a matter of course.
- Yvonne Villarreal, Anousha Sakoui and Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It won’t be a late night with Seth Meyers or Stephen Colbert or either of the Jimmys for a while.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As a work stoppage has been called and members of the Writers Guild of America prepare to begin picketing Tuesday afternoon, the union is getting support within Hollywood and across the globe.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A picture is worth a thousand words, and a recent one featuring Roman Polanski and his 1977 rape victim is certainly worth even more.
J. Harrison Ghee, Alex Newell make Tony Awards history as first nonbinary-identifying actor nominees
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell made history Tuesday morning as they became the first nonbinary-identifying actors to be nominated for Tony Awards.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive is mourning the loss of founding guitarist Tim Bachman, who died Friday.
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple TV app - Top Movies week ending 4/30/2023
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Apple-Books-Top-10 Week ending 4/30/2023