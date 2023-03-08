- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hugh Jackman is bulking up to become Wolverine again.
- By JUAN EDUARDO MATEOS FLORES - Associated Press
-
Fighting against standards of appearance developed over decades, contestants' skin tone in the Miss Colonia pageant is darker than that usually seen on stage in Mexico. That reflects Veracruz’s long history of former slaves and escaped slave communities. The contest was organized by the Factoria nightclub, and featured 32 contestants who competed over the course of nine weekends. All are from the poorer neighborhoods of Veracruz, as the port city is also known. Edith Aguirre is a Mexican dance teacher and single mother of African descent who has been crowned this year's “Miss Colonia.”
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Fans are used to Keanu Reeves playing characters that kill their enemies.
- By CLAIRE SAVAGE - Associated Press/Report for America
-
The founder of the no-frills Chicago sandwich joint Mr. Beef, which inspired FX’s ‘The Bear,’ has died at 69. Joseph Zucchero died unexpectedly on March 1 at Rush Medical Center while undergoing treatment for cancer, said his son, Christopher Zucchero. “He was a magnificent human being. He was charismatic. He loved his restaurant ... He loved his family, his children,” Zucchero said. Nothing will be the same at Mr. Beef without his father, Zucchero said. The River North shop has been a neighborhood staple for decades. But it became a national sensation after it was portrayed by the gritty, fast-paced show released in June 2022.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rachael Ray's ending her longtime talk show after more than a decade, but food content will still be her meat and potatoes.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Idris Elba brings back his tortured, brooding detective John Luther in “Luther: The Fallen Sun," which finds him imprisoned and haunted by a case he was unable to solve. Andy Serkis plays the villain and Cynthia Erivo takes on the role of Luther's replacement in the dark thriller written by series creator Neill Cross. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that the film begins promisingly with echoes of “Seven” and “Zodiac," but that it takes its bad tech conceit to absurd and sometimes silly lengths by the end. “Luther: The Fallen Sun” is rated R and streaming on Netflix Friday.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
-
A voting technology company suing Fox News is arguing that Fox Corp. leaders Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch played a leading role in deciding to air false claims that the technology helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election from former President Donald Trump. Smartmatic said in a court filing that the Murdochs made a business decision to direct Fox News to embrace what Smartmatic calls a disinformation campaign. The filing Monday is based on news reports and filings in a separate defamation case against the network, filed by Dominion Voting Systems. Fox News has said that it was simply reporting on newsworthy claims made by Trump and his attorneys.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending March 3rd.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The Farrelly brothers — Peter and Bobby — reigned supreme over comedies of questionable taste in the 1990s and 2000s (“Dumb and Dumber,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Shallow Hal,” “Stuck on You”), but while brother Peter has gone on to the industry's highest success, picking up best orig…
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
-
Nobel laureate Toni Morrison is now forever immortalized on a stamp honoring the prolific writer, editor, scholar and mentor. Princeton University hosted a series of events on Tuesday featuring multiple guest speakers, including former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden. The series of events opened with a recording of Morrison’s voice playing in the auditorium, reciting words from her 1992 novel “Jazz." Morrison’s family was also in attendance to commemorate the work of the former Princeton professor who taught at the university for almost two decades.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers the Foo Fighters and ultra-popular electronic music act ODESZA are set to headline the 2023 Outside Lands festival in San Francisco
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Disney+ on Tuesday shared the first look at "Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner's vehicle-makeover show, and the Marvel star again promised fans that he'll be "coming back very soon" two months after being severely injured in a major snowplow accident.
- By HILLEL ITALIE and JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writers
-
An author-editor’s libel lawsuit over allegations that he had committed sexual assault, widely cited as a prime example of backlash against the #MeToo movement, has been settled out of court. Stephen Elliott had filed the lawsuit in 2018 against writer Moira Donegan, who had organized a list of “s—tty media men.” A brief document filed last week by the U.S. District Court in Eastern New York noted that the case had been “voluntarily dismissed,” per agreement between the attorneys for Elliott and Donegan. “I’m glad the lawsuit is over,” Elliott told The Associated Press.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
Yiyun Li’s novel about the friendship of two girls in post-World War II France, “The Book of Goose,” and Dionne Irving’s “The Islands,” a story collection set everywhere from London to New Jersey, are among the finalists for the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. The other three nominees announced Tuesday by the PEN/Faulkner Foundation are all debut works. They are Laura Warrell’s polyphonic novel “Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm”; Jonathan Escoffery’s stories of a Jamaican immigrant family, “If I Survive You”; and Kathryn Harlan’s sometimes fantastical stories of women in a world imperiled by climate change, “Fruiting Bodies.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The 2023 Oscars are nearly upon us — with standout sequels, Steven Spielberg and Baz Luhrmann passion projects and the multidimensional “Everything Everywhere All at Once” competing for top honors.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Hugh Grant is owning up to throwing a temper tantrum on the set of one of his latest films.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift is set to fill another blank space on her resume with a career-celebrating honor at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
- By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
-
A Florida prosecutor has told jurors during closing arguments that three men accused of the 2018 slaying of rapper XXXTentacion were “predators” who waited outside a motorcycle shop to rob and shoot the rising star. Prosecutor Pascale Achille played cellphone videos Tuesday of the defendants dancing and smiling as they flashed $100 bills. The videos were allegedly taken hours after the shooting. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are all charged with first-degree murder and face mandatory life sentences if convicted. Achille also played video of the shooting and of surveillance images that she said links them to it. Defense attorneys will give their closing arguments later in the day.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Weeks after making racially charged comments resulting in his nationally syndicated cartoon being pulled from newspapers nationwide, “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams pled his case to NewsNation host Chris Cuomo Monday night.
Movie review: Idris Elba is back as edgy detective in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ a grander but also sillier version of show
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
Idris Elba’s John Luther finally has made it to the big screen.
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Boots in the Park is making its mark all over Southern California and beyond.
- AP
-
Viktor Bout, a former Russian arms dealer who was released from U.S. prison in a swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner in December, has unveiled an exhibition of his artworks in Moscow. Bout, widely known abroad as the “Merchant of Death,” was convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges with prosecutors saying that he was ready to sell up to $20 million in weapons, including surface-to-air missiles to shoot down U.S. helicopters. He strongly denied the charges and proclaimed his innocence, describing himself as a legitimate entrepreneur who didn’t sell any weapons. Russian officials have cast him as a victim of a nefarious U.S. sting operation and demanded his release for many years. His exhibition opened Tuesday.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If you don't count the years when he worked as a drummer, a "tummler" and a teenage comic in the Catskills, Mel Brooks began his show business career in television, writing for Sid Caesar at the dawn of the medium. He returned in the mid-1960s to co-create "Get Smart," and now he is back aga…
- AP
-
The second person who died following a stampede after a rap concert in Rochester, New York, has been identified as 35-year-old Brandy Miller. Police say Miller, who is from Rochester, and 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton of Buffalo, New York, died of injuries they sustained when fans surged dangerously as they were leaving Sunday night’s concert by Memphis-based rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes. Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello said Tuesday that a third woman remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police say seven additional people were treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries from the stampede at Rochester’s Main Street Armory.